Model N to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer, and John Ederer, chief financial officer, will present at the following virtual investor conference.

JMP Securities Technology Conference. This presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. PT or 11:30 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.