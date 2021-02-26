 

Model N to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer, and John Ederer, chief financial officer, will present at the following virtual investor conference.

  • JMP Securities Technology Conference. This presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. PT or 11:30 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Its integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Model N is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.



Wertpapier


09.02.21
Model N Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
03.02.21
Model N Study: Improved Channel Data Optimizes Sales and Profitability for High-Tech and B2B Software Companies