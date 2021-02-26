 

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Provides Update on Exercise of Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, today provided an update on its previously announced acceleration of the expiry date of the share purchase warrants issued by the Company on June 29, 2020 (the “Warrants”).

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report that approximately 3.1 million out of a total of 3.5 million Warrants subject to the accelerated expiry have already been exercised. Since our last financial report, as a result of the exercise of Company warrants, we have added approximately $7.3 million to our balance sheet, which will help enable our commercialization and development plans. These funds will contribute to bringing Perimeter’s novel medical imaging to market – with the aim of creating better outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system.”

Since February 1, 2021, when the Company announced the accelerated expiry date of the Warrants, 2,353,511 of the outstanding eligible Warrants with an accelerated expiry date have been exercised, resulting in cash proceeds of approximately $4,707,022 to the Company. As of February 25, 2021, a total of 341,064 eligible Warrants subject to the accelerated expiry date remain outstanding, which would result in additional gross proceeds of $682,128 if exercised. However, there can be no assurance that any or all of the remaining eligible Warrants will be exercised prior to March 8, 2021.

Inclusive of the $4,707,022 in gross proceeds from the exercise of accelerated Warrants noted above, subsequent to the Company’s third quarter results ending September 30, 2020, as of February 25, 2021, a total of 3,691,474 warrants have been exercised, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $7,285,796 to the Company.

More Information about the Acceleration of the Expiry Date of Warrants Issued on June 29, 2020

On February 1, 2021, the Company announced it had elected to exercise its right under the terms of a warrant indenture dated June 29, 2020 (the “Warrant Indenture”) between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the “Warrant Agent”) to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to purchase common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) issued on June 29, 2020 to investors in Perimeter’s private placement financing of units completed on that day (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $2.00. The expiry date of the Warrants has been accelerated to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on March 8, 2021. Pursuant to the Warrant Indenture, the Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 days following delivery of an Acceleration Notice (as described in the Warrant Indenture) if, the 15-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) equals or exceeds $3.00. The Company calculates that, between January 11, 2021 and January 29, 2021, the 15-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV was $3.0860.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Provides Update on Exercise of Warrants Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
Median Strengthens its iBiopsy Leadership Team With the Appointment of Thomas Bonnefont as Chief ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:06 Uhr
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI: Update hinsichtlich Ausübung von Optionsscheinen
25.02.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Evotec (EVT) sehr fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidiert
23.02.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys fest (MOR), Evotec (EVT) mit Gewinnmitnahmen
23.02.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
19.02.21
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) fester, Sektor an der Wall Street im Plus
17.02.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) knapp im Plus, MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab
15.02.21
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und BB Biotech (BBZA) starten freundlich in die Woche
10.02.21
Biotech Report: Sektor leichter, Qiagen (QIA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu
08.02.21
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) und Evotec (EVT) gesucht, MorphoSys (MOR) verlieren
04.02.21
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) fester, Biotest (BIO3) im Plus; Sarepta Therapeutics (AB3A) fest

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
88
Übernahmekandidat mit FDA - Zulassung hebt die Visualisierung bei der Krebs - OP auf ein neues Level
02.02.21
2
Perimeter Medical Imagine AI