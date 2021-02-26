Tezepelumab Is the First Biologic to Consistently and Significantly Reduce Exacerbations in Broad Population of Severe Asthma Patients

Tezepelumab, a potential first-in-class medicine, when added to standard of care (SoC) achieved a 56% reduction (p<0.001) in AAER over 52 weeks in the overall patient population, compared to placebo when added to SoC. 2 SoC was medium- or high-dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) plus at least one additional controller medication with or without oral corticosteroids (OCS). 2

Positive full results from the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca and Amgen’s tezepelumab demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 1 reduction in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) in severe, uncontrolled asthma patients. 2 The results were presented at the American Academy of Asthma Allergy & Immunology Virtual Annual Meeting. 2

Tezepelumab is the only biologic medicine to consistently and significantly reduce AAER in a broad population of severe asthma patients irrespective of baseline eosinophil count across Phase II and Phase III clinical trials.2-9

In a pre-planned subgroup analysis, tezepelumab achieved a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 41% reduction (p<0.001) in AAER in patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 300 cells per microliter.2 Importantly, clinically meaningful reductions in AAER were also observed in two additional subgroups: 39% in patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 150 cells per microliter and 70% in patients with greater than or equal to 300 cells per microliter.2

Additionally, clinically meaningful reductions in AAER compared to placebo were observed in the tezepelumab-treated patients irrespective of allergy status and fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) level, biomarkers used by clinicians to inform treatment options.2

Professor Andrew Menzies-Gow, Director of the Lung Division, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK, and principal investigator of the NAVIGATOR Phase III trial, said: “These are ground-breaking results for the many patients with severe asthma who continue to face debilitating symptoms despite receiving standard of care inhaled medicines and currently approved biologics. Tezepelumab has the potential to transform treatment for a broad population of patients with severe asthma regardless of their type of inflammation, including those with and without an eosinophilic phenotype.”