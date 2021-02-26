 

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.37 per Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.37 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2021.

“We continue to generate profitable operations, which sustains our ability to steadily increase cash dividends for the twelfth consecutive year,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. At the stock price of $36.55 per share at the close of the market on February 25, 2021, the current dividend equates to a yield of 4.05% on an annualized basis.

On February 1, 2021, Northrim reported earnings of $10.1 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $11.86 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, and $4.58 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago. Net income for the full year 2020 increased 59% to $32.89 million, or $5.11 per diluted share, compared to $20.69 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. Increased production in the Home Mortgage Lending segment, continued loan and core deposit growth, and fee and interest income from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program loans contributed to profitability for the fourth quarter and the year.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

www.northrim.com

Contact:      Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO
      (907) 261-3308
      Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
      (907) 261-3539



