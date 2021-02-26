Playtika to Present Virtually at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that Craig Abrahams, Playtika’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in a fireside chat on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. PT/4:15 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com/ . A replay of the presentation and accompanying materials will be available on the company’s Investor Relations page.