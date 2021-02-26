 

BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK BLFE) Announces the Launch of Their New Copper Infused Face Masks

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE) announces the launch of their Copper-Infused Face Masks to provide consumers with the long-lasting health and protective benefits of antimicrobial copper, which is infused throughout the fabric using NanoFusion Technology.   NanoFusion Technology leverages the natural antimicrobial benefits of copper ions, which have been shown to kill 99.99% of bacteria, fungi and viruses.  Historically copper has been utilized for its ability to eliminate bad smelling odors and purify drinking water.

Unlike other products incorporating copper yarns into a small portion of the overall fabric, NanoFusion Technology infuses copper metal ions into every sub-fiber of the fabrics. This results in superior copper coverage, providing continuous protection of the fabric against germs which can live on the mask for days.  Copper, in various forms, has been demonstrated to inactivate bacteria and viruses within hours.   In addition, numerous studies have shown copper to provide multiple health benefits to the skin, including anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties.

The face masks are available in cotton and polyester blends in wholesale quantities and are 100% manufactured in North America.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Media Relations
+18339191037
ir@biolifesciences.com




