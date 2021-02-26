Evolus Announces Promotion of Crystal Muilenburg to Chief Marketing Officer

Crystal will oversee the U.S. marketing organization and establish the company’s international infrastructure to support the expansion of Nuceiva in all Evolus licensed territories. Crystal has more than two decades of marketing and communications experience, with more than a decade in aesthetics. In her last role at Allergan, she established and led the International Plastic Surgery & Body Contouring marketing team, and successfully integrated and launched new aesthetics products in Europe, Canada and Australia.

“Evolus is poised for growth and I am excited about our future,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve reached a turning point in our company’s history with the ITC legal case behind us. While focused on driving U.S. Jeuveau sales, we also plan to expand our international footprint and build out our product portfolio. I am confident that Crystal’s experience leading marketing teams in the U.S. and internationally will enable the continued success of our company.”

Also announced today, Michael Mazen Jafar will depart Evolus on February 26 to lead a health technology organization. Michael previously led the marketing and sales organization as Chief Commercial Officer. Under his leadership, Jeuveau launched as the first new aesthetic neurotoxin in the United States in more than a decade and has been one of the top launches in aesthetics on a revenue basis1. “I’d like to thank Michael for all of his contributions the past three years and wish him success in his next leadership role,” said Moatazedi.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure technology. Jeuveau is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.