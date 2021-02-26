HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Posts Updated Video Interview with Marvin Williams

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) has posted a new video interview in which Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of its subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures, discusses the company’s current situation and some of BMEP’s current and upcoming projects. The interview is will be available for viewing on the HQGE website at https://hqgeinc.com shortly and is currently available at the following link:

HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner stated, “This update is the latest in a series of recorded interviews that we have posted over the past months and is just one of the ways that we keep our stakeholders, followers and public up to date on what’s happening at HQGE and BMEP. We believe this medium offers a valuable additional level of insight into our business model and a more personal human connection with our management team.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

