Insight School of Oklahoma Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

ISOK combines online instruction with the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for its middle and high school students. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISOK can participate in the school’s credit recovery program .

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), an online public charter school for students in grades 6-12, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. ISOK provides students throughout the state with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for their future in an alternative education setting.

ISOK teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and students can receive support through extended class sessions and with real-time help from teachers. The school offers students the opportunity to progress faster in subjects at which they excel and spend more time on those where they need additional help.

“At ISOK, we believe that helping students reach their full potential requires a personalized approach to learning,” said Head of School Jennifer Wilkinson. “We strive to provide all students with the support they need that places them on a path to success.”

ISOK teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged as they work towards high school graduation.

Throughout the year, ISOK builds a community of online learners through weekly virtual assemblies, and the school’s Social and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school.

ISOK is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about the school and how to enroll, visit ok.insightschools.net.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an alternative education online public charter school that serves students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.

