Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 15:30  |  25   |   |   

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), a full-time public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Available tuition-free to students in grades 7-12, as well as to adult learners, ISKS provides students statewide with the opportunity to finish their high school education and plan for college and career success.

“At Insight School of Kansas, we partner with the student and learning coach and work to meet the individual needs of each student,” said Head of School Cassandra Barton. “Our team of experts supports and encourages students to grow and reach their full potential at every stop along the way with our online learning platform.”

While working towards their diplomas, ISKS students can participate in Stride Career Prep. This program allows them to discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including IT, Business, and Health & Human Services. With this program, students can gain early exposure to these fields through coursework, project based learning, and by connecting with industry partners.

ISKS also offers a unique Adult Learner Program, providing people across the state with the opportunity to earn a high school diploma, no matter when or at what point they left school. Students who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma have a renewed chance to do so, no matter their age.

ISKS offers students the academic, emotional and social supports needed to earn a high school diploma and succeed after graduation. ISKS staff are committed to the success of each student. State-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions to help them stay on track.

Enrollment at ISKS is now open for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more, visit ks.insightschools.net or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to school from home using curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN) (formerly K12 Inc.). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISKS, visit ks.insightschools.net.



