 

II-VI Incorporated to Double Manufacturing Capacity of Optical Filters for PCR Instrumentation and 5G Optical Access Over a Five-Year Investment

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of precision optics for life sciences and optical networks, today announced that it will begin the expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Santa Rosa, California, with a plan to double over the next five years its manufacturing capacity of optical filters for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrumentation and 5G optical access networks.

The rapid growth in PCR testing for COVID-19 and the ongoing buildout of the 5G optical access infrastructure are simultaneously driving the demand for optical filters with high performance and reliability, necessitating sustained multiyear investments in production capacity. II-VI initiated the buildout of recently secured manufacturing space in Santa Rosa, and began procuring manufacturing equipment, including coating chambers, to double manufacturing capacity over the next five years.

“We would like to thank the inventors, designers, manufacturers, and operators of PCR test systems whom, we estimate, enabled hundreds of millions of PCR tests that helped mitigate the global spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “We were proud in 2020 to focus on our contributions to the global PCR testing capacity with our state-of-the-art filter coatings capabilities. Now, in 2021, we are doubling down on our pledge to support the growth of PCR testing over the next five years. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the inventors, manufacturers, distributors, and administrators of the COVID-19 vaccines for their expeditious work to help us overcome this disease.”

II-VI’s optical filters for life sciences and telecom exceed the stringent spectral performance requirements demanded by these applications. II-VI’s optical filters leverage automated testing for high-volume manufacturing. They are also qualified for undersea communications, demonstrating their ultrahigh reliability.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

Disclaimer

