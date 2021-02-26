 

12-month interim results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 15:15  |   |   |   

12-month interim results of Ignitis Group for 2020 

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) has released interim consolidated annual report and interim consolidated and the Company’s financial statements for the year 2020. All the information provided in the documents is available in the attachment. 

On 26 February 2021 the Company will also announce via securities markets the audited set of annual financial statements and the set of the Company’s group of companies’ consolidated financial statements, the consolidated annual report reviewed by auditors and suggestion for profit (loss) for the year 2020. 

For more information please contact: 

Communication  

Artūras Ketlerius  

+370 620 76076  

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt  

  

Investor relations  

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė  

+370 643 14925  

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt  

Attachment


