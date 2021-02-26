MTBC Declares Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

 

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") for March, April and May 2021. This represents 67 consecutive months of dividends declared since the Series A Preferred Stock was initially sold in November 2015.

The following table shows the monthly dividends and associated record and payment dates:

    March 2021   April 2021   May 2021
             
Dividend per share   $0.22917   $0.22917   $0.22917
             
Ex-dividend date   March 30, 2021   April 29, 2021   May 27, 2021
             
Record date   March 31, 2021   April 30, 2021   May 31, 2021
             
Payment date   April 15, 2021   May 17, 2021   June 15, 2021

Holders of shares of the Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to receive cumulative cash dividends at the rate of 11% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference (equivalent to $2.75 per annum per share). Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are cumulative and payable monthly on the 15th day of each month; provided that if any dividend payment date is not a business day, then the dividend may be paid on the next succeeding business day. Dividends are payable to holders of record on the applicable record date, which shall be the last day of the calendar month, whether or not a business day.

