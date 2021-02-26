MTBC Declares Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") for March, April and May 2021. This represents 67 consecutive months of dividends declared since the Series A Preferred Stock was initially sold in November 2015.



The following table shows the monthly dividends and associated record and payment dates: