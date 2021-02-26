Summary

The sharp fall in oil prices and the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the first quarter reduced the activity in the market in where the vessel operates. Despite an increase in oil prices, there is still low demand for vessels. The market situation has led to a further impairment charge of the value of the company’s vessels in the fourth quarter.

The agreement on restructuring of the company’s debt was implemented on 30/06/20 and clarifies the company’s obligations to lenders for the period until 2024. The calculated effect of the agreements means that book equity is positive at the end of 2nd quarter. The implementation effect of the agreement was incorporated in the accounts for the second quarter.

Financial expenses in the accounts consist of a change in the calculated present value of estimated debt service for the vessels during the agreement period.