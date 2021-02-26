Havila Shipping ASA Fourth quarter 2020 Accounts / Preliminary Accounts 2020
Summary
The sharp fall in oil prices and the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the first quarter reduced the activity in the market in where the vessel operates. Despite an increase in oil prices, there is still low demand for vessels. The market situation has led to a further impairment charge of the value of the company’s vessels in the fourth quarter.
The agreement on restructuring of the company’s debt was implemented on 30/06/20 and clarifies the company’s obligations to lenders for the period until 2024. The calculated effect of the
agreements means that book equity is positive at the end of 2nd quarter. The implementation effect of the agreement was incorporated in the accounts for the second quarter.
Financial expenses in the accounts consist of a change in the calculated present value of estimated debt service for the vessels during the agreement period.
- Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 32.8 million in Q4 2020, compared with NOK 43.6 million in Q4 2019.
- Total operating income was NOK 107.1 million in Q4 2020, compared with NOK 195.8 million in Q4 2019.
- The group had as of 31/12/20 23 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, six for external owners.
- The group had 3 AHTS and 4 PSV vessels laid up at the end of Q4 2020.
- The fleet utilization Q4 2020 was 81 % exclusive vessels in lay-up.
Result for 4 quarter 2020
- Total operating income amounted to NOK 107.1 million (NOK 195.8 million).
- Total operating expenses were NOK 74.3 million whereof NOK - 28.3 million is provision for loss on receivables (NOK 152.2 million whereof NOK 30.7 million is provision for loss on receivables). Ordinary operating expenses were NOK 102.6 million (NOK 121.4 million).
- Operating profit before depreciation was NOK 74.3 million (NOK 43.6 million).
- Depreciation was NOK 88.8 million (NOK 82.2 million).
- Impairment charge of fixed assets was NOK 262 million (NOK 0).
- Net financial items were NOK 234.0 million (NOK -32.1 million), whereof unrealized agio gain was NOK 73.5 million (unrealized agio gain NOK 29.1 million), and value adjustment of debt was NOK 170.1 million (NOK 0).
- The profit before tax was NOK -73.1 million (NOK -71.5 million).
Result 2020
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare