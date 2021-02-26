 

Company announcement no 3/2021 / Annual Account 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 15:28  |  19   |   |   

Interim Report Q4 2020 / Annual Account 2020

EBITDA fixed herd prices (FHP) for Q4 2020 decreased to 486 kEUR (Q4 2019: 6,104 kEUR), corresponding to an EBITDA margin FHP of 2.2% (Q4 2019: 19.8%). The reduction from 2019 Q4 to 2020 Q4 is driven by reduction is sales prices 1.28 EUR to 0.92 EUR being 28% lower.

Sales prices in Q4 were 0.92 EUR/kg live weight down from 1.12 EUR/kg (Q3 2020). The price decrease from Q4 has been driven by ASF outbreak in Germany.

The outlook is highly uncertain with the ASF situation in China/Germany and a potential rebound of Coronavirus impacting supply chains.

Feed prices in Q4 were 232 EUR/T, 1% above Q1-Q3 2020 (compared to 240 EUR/T Q4 2019). A significant amount of grain is hedged until harvest 2021 either in storage or contract, reducing feed price fluctuations going forward. 

The herd valuation in Q4 decreased by 4,121 mEUR (compared to 30.09.2020). Lower prices drove the decrease in EU and Lithuania and Russia followed partly. 

Free cash flow was -748 kEUR in Q4 2020 (Q4 2019: -5.849 kEUR).  

Net interest-bearing debt has last quarter increased from 64,0 mEUR to 87,4 mEUR driven by repurchase of 20% shares from (IFC 17,9 mEUR) due to put option medio December.

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Company announcement no 3/2021 / Annual Account 2020 Interim Report Q4 2020 / Annual Account 2020 EBITDA fixed herd prices (FHP) for Q4 2020 decreased to 486 kEUR (Q4 2019: 6,104 kEUR), corresponding to an EBITDA margin FHP of 2.2% (Q4 2019: 19.8%). The reduction from 2019 Q4 to 2020 Q4 is driven …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...