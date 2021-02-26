Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for March

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story (March 1st), What’s the secret to video game success? Luck? Motion controllers? Mustachioed plumbers? Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story brings together the creators of Video Games: The Movie and Executive Producer Sean Astin to peel back the curtain on the famously-secretive company that would take the gaming industry by storm. Discover the humble beginnings of a gaming business that began many decades before the invention of television, and ride along the bumpy road of hits, misses, and wild ideas that turned Nintendo from a local playing card maker into a worldwide household name. The electrifying story is presented by an ensemble of Nintendo personnel, celebrity icons, and industry veterans including Wil Wheaton, Alison Haislip, Reggie Fils-Aimé, and Phil Spencer.

After the Murder of Albert Lima (March 18th), Paul Lima was 20 and in college when his father was murdered in Honduras. For the last 13 years, Paul has dedicated his life to getting justice for his father. He’s gotten the killer arrested and convicted - only to watch him bribe his way out. He’s appealed and won in the Honduran Supreme Court, but the killer pays off local authorities to remain free. Desperate for closure, Paul decides to take matters into his own hands. He hires two bounty hunters to journey with him to Honduras - a country where people kill with virtual impunity – to kidnap the killer and hand him over to the authorities once and for all. What could possibly go wrong?