 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for March

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 15:15  |  12   |   |   

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for March.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Originals

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story (March 1st), What’s the secret to video game success? Luck? Motion controllers? Mustachioed plumbers? Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story brings together the creators of Video Games: The Movie and Executive Producer Sean Astin to peel back the curtain on the famously-secretive company that would take the gaming industry by storm. Discover the humble beginnings of a gaming business that began many decades before the invention of television, and ride along the bumpy road of hits, misses, and wild ideas that turned Nintendo from a local playing card maker into a worldwide household name. The electrifying story is presented by an ensemble of Nintendo personnel, celebrity icons, and industry veterans including Wil Wheaton, Alison Haislip, Reggie Fils-Aimé, and Phil Spencer.

After the Murder of Albert Lima (March 18th), Paul Lima was 20 and in college when his father was murdered in Honduras. For the last 13 years, Paul has dedicated his life to getting justice for his father. He’s gotten the killer arrested and convicted - only to watch him bribe his way out. He’s appealed and won in the Honduran Supreme Court, but the killer pays off local authorities to remain free. Desperate for closure, Paul decides to take matters into his own hands. He hires two bounty hunters to journey with him to Honduras - a country where people kill with virtual impunity – to kidnap the killer and hand him over to the authorities once and for all. What could possibly go wrong?

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for March Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original ContentCOS COB, Conn., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Screen Media Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights to New Series The Uncommon History of Very Common Things
18.02.21
“Willy’s Wonderland” Delivers in its World Premiere at Home as a PVOD Release
17.02.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for March 2021 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
16.02.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Commences Production of Season 2 of Going From Broke
10.02.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Signs Agreement to Launch Crackle App On Smart TVs Powered By The VIDAA Smart Operating System
03.02.21
“Willy’s Wonderland” Trailer for Nicolas Cage Thriller Becomes Screen Media Ventures’ Most Viewed Trailer Ever
02.02.21
Sizing Up the Sectors and Going for Growth: The 28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Live on February 4th
02.02.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s THE OUTPOST Wins Outstanding Song – Independent Film at Hollywood Music In Media Awards
01.02.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for February