--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Association of Volksbanks achieves preliminary profit after tax of EUR 20million in fiscal 2020Financial Figures/Balance Sheet26.02.2021Vienna - Association of Volksbanks achieves preliminary profit after tax of EUR20 million in fiscal 2020.The preliminary profit after tax of the Association of Volksbanks in 2020amounted to EUR 20.0 million which is EUR 128.4 million below the previousyear's result. The preliminary total assets of the Association of Volksbanksincreased by 6.8% year-on-year to EUR 29.4 billion. The preliminary own fundsratio as of December 31, 2020 was 19.2%, and the preliminary common equity tier1 ratio was 14.1%. The preliminary net profit after tax of VOLKSBANK WIEN AGGroup amounted to EUR 30.8 million. As of December 31, 2020, VOLKSBANK WIEN AGGroup reported a preliminary own funds ratio of 32.7% and a preliminary commonequity tier 1 ratio of 16.8%. The publication of the annual reports of VOLKSBANKWIEN AG and the Association of Volksbanks for the financial year 2020 isscheduled for April 8, 2021.Further information on the preliminary result of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG and theVolksbanken-Verbund can be obtained on the Homepage of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG underwww.volksbankwien.at/investoren in the report section.The five biggest listed issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG in terms of issue volume:ISIN:AT000B122031AT000B122023AT000B122049AT000B121967AT000B122064The issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG are admitted on the following stock exchange:Official Market Vienna Stock ExchangeFurther inquiry note:VOLKSBANK WIEN AGDietrichgasse 251030 ViennaAustriaInvestor RelationsKarl KinskyTel.: +43 1 40137 - 3338eMail: investorrelations@volksbankwien.atPR & CommunicationWolfgang LayrTel.: +43 1 40137 - 3550eMail: wolfgang.layr@volksbankwien.atend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: VOLKSBANK WIEN AGDietrichgasse 25A-1030 Wienphone: +43 (0) 1 401 37-0FAX: +43 (0) 1 401 37-7600mail: monika.baeumel@volksbankwien.atWWW: www.volksbankwien.atISIN: -indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119616/4849499OTS: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG