 

EANS-Adhoc AD HOC announcement according to art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Association of Volksbanks achieves preliminary profit after tax of EUR 20
million in fiscal 2020

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet
26.02.2021

Vienna - Association of Volksbanks achieves preliminary profit after tax of EUR
20 million in fiscal 2020.

The preliminary profit after tax of the Association of Volksbanks in 2020
amounted to EUR 20.0 million which is EUR 128.4 million below the previous
year's result. The preliminary total assets of the Association of Volksbanks
increased by 6.8% year-on-year to EUR 29.4 billion. The preliminary own funds
ratio as of December 31, 2020 was 19.2%, and the preliminary common equity tier
1 ratio was 14.1%. The preliminary net profit after tax of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG
Group amounted to EUR 30.8 million. As of December 31, 2020, VOLKSBANK WIEN AG
Group reported a preliminary own funds ratio of 32.7% and a preliminary common
equity tier 1 ratio of 16.8%. The publication of the annual reports of VOLKSBANK
WIEN AG and the Association of Volksbanks for the financial year 2020 is
scheduled for April 8, 2021.

Further information on the preliminary result of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG and the
Volksbanken-Verbund can be obtained on the Homepage of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG under
www.volksbankwien.at/investoren in the report section.
The five biggest listed issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG in terms of issue volume:

ISIN:

AT000B122031
AT000B122023
AT000B122049
AT000B121967
AT000B122064

The issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG are admitted on the following stock exchange:

Official Market Vienna Stock Exchange






Further inquiry note:
VOLKSBANK WIEN AG
Dietrichgasse 25
1030 Vienna
Austria

Investor Relations
Karl Kinsky
Tel.: +43 1 40137 - 3338
eMail: investorrelations@volksbankwien.at

PR & Communication
Wolfgang Layr
Tel.: +43 1 40137 - 3550
eMail: wolfgang.layr@volksbankwien.at


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG
Dietrichgasse 25
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 (0) 1 401 37-0
FAX: +43 (0) 1 401 37-7600
mail: monika.baeumel@volksbankwien.at
WWW: www.volksbankwien.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Wertpapier


