 

MediaAlpha Highlights Disclosures in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. Annual Report on Form 10-K Filed February 26, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 15:33  |  52   |   |   

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that, in connection with White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.’s (“White Mountains”) Annual Report on Form 10-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), White Mountains was required to disclose certain summarized preliminary financial information for MediaAlpha’s fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as set forth below:

  • Total revenues of $584.8 million
  • Total expenses of $575.4 million
  • Net income of $9.4 million
  • Total assets of $212.7 million
  • Total liabilities of $315.8 million

As of December 31, 2020 MediaAlpha is a significant investee of White Mountains and accordingly, White Mountains presents certain summarized financial information within the notes to its financial statements. As of December 31, 2020, White Mountains owned 20,532,202 shares of MediaAlpha Class A common stock, representing 35% ownership interest (32% on a fully diluted, fully converted basis).

MediaAlpha’s total revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 grew 43% year-over-year, exceeding the Company’s expectations due to better than expected revenue in its Health Insurance vertical, which grew 34% year-over-year driven by a stronger than expected annual enrollment period and strong performance in P&C, which grew 81% over the prior year on increased year-end budget allocations from demand partners. Further details and financial information, including outlook for the first quarter and full year 2021, will be discussed during the Company’s financial results call.

The summary financial information of MediaAlpha that is included in White Mountains’ annual report is preliminary, and may be revised in MediaAlpha’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The summary financial information also may not be indicative of trends in other financial or operating metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA. MediaAlpha undertakes no obligation to update or supplement the information provided above until the Company releases its results of operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

MediaAlpha will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here. Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (833) 350-1346 or (236) 389-2445, with passcode 2458015.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MediaAlpha Highlights Disclosures in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. Annual Report on Form 10-K Filed February 26, 2021 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that, in connection with White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.’s (“White Mountains”) Annual Report on Form 10-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), White Mountains was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Median Strengthens its iBiopsy Leadership Team With the Appointment of Thomas Bonnefont as Chief ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
MediaAlpha To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021