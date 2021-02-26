 

Pennexx's Your Social Offers Has Joined Affiliate Networks to Bring Access to Tens of Thousands of Coupons from Big Brands Like Amazon, BestBuy, Dell, Rakuten, Groupon, TigerDirect, and Many Others to Its YourSocialOffers.com Users

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 15:35  |  49   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire–Pennexx (OTC: PNNX) has integrated YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) with affiliate networks to bring consumers savings for some of the most desired brands. 

YSO will earn a commission for visitors brought into affiliate's marketing channels, adding another revenue stream for Pennexx.

This new feature also has other benefits, such as adding significantly to the content available to consumers and making the website more desirable to merchants due to the increased traffic.

The entire Pennexx and YourSocialOffers.com team are enthusiastic that this integration will "Jumpstart our endeavors and put us on the map."

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, says, "Bringing consumers a simple method of saving money on the products they most want will grow our user base tremendously. Coupons are now teased directly on the home page, and searching leads directly to signups." 

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito, Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet and Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennexx's Your Social Offers Has Joined Affiliate Networks to Bring Access to Tens of Thousands of Coupons from Big Brands Like Amazon, BestBuy, Dell, Rakuten, Groupon, TigerDirect, and Many Others to Its YourSocialOffers.com Users Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire–Pennexx (OTC: PNNX) has integrated YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) with affiliate networks to bring consumers savings for some of the most desired brands.  YSO will earn a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
PENNEXX has Filed Another Patent, "Systems and Methods for Coupon Management and Redemption"
11.02.21
PENNEXX Launches Social Media Marketing Campaign With East of Chicago Pizza Using Its Your Social Offers Patent Pending Platform
04.02.21
PENNEXX has Engaged Top Tier PCAOB Audit Firm Assurance Dimensions to Audit Their Financials and Assist the Company in its Up-Listing to OTCQB
02.02.21
PENNEXX Has Submitted Its Formal Patent Application for the YourSocialOffers.com Technology
28.01.21
PENNEXX Expects Profits for the First Quarter of This Year