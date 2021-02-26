Pennexx's Your Social Offers Has Joined Affiliate Networks to Bring Access to Tens of Thousands of Coupons from Big Brands Like Amazon, BestBuy, Dell, Rakuten, Groupon, TigerDirect, and Many Others to Its YourSocialOffers.com Users

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Pennexx (OTC: PNNX) has integrated YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) with affiliate networks to bring consumers savings for some of the most desired brands.

This new feature also has other benefits, such as adding significantly to the content available to consumers and making the website more desirable to merchants due to the increased traffic.

The entire Pennexx and YourSocialOffers.com team are enthusiastic that this integration will "Jumpstart our endeavors and put us on the map."

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, says, "Bringing consumers a simple method of saving money on the products they most want will grow our user base tremendously. Coupons are now teased directly on the home page, and searching leads directly to signups."

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

