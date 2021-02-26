 

Stingray Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is pleased to announce that Ms. Karinne Bouchard has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Bouchard will also join the Corporation’s Audit Committee. The Corporation also announces that Mr. John Steele has resigned from the board to pursue other interests.

The Corporation wishes to thank Mr. John Steele for his service as a board member.

Holder of a bachelor’s, a CPA certification and a Master’s degree in finance, Ms. Bouchard serves as the Global Head of Treasury and Treasurer at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. She also sits on the board of directors of the Sandra and Alain Bouchard Foundation, which is dedicated to financially supporting organizations that work in the arts and culture sector, as well as organizations that provide support to people living with intellectual disability in order to enable people to reach their full potential.

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, 101 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com




