 

Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell International Enters Into An Exclusive License Agreement with Duke University

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 15:30  |  38   |   |   

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (symbol: CCEL), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells, has entered into a collaborative license agreement with Duke University. The agreement grants Cryo-Cell the rights to proprietary processes and regulatory data related to cord blood and cord tissue developed at Duke.

Cryo-Cell plans to explore, test, and administer these treatments to patients with conditions for which there are limited FDA approved therapies, including cerebral palsy, autism, multiple sclerosis and COVID-19. These treatments utilize the unique immunomodulatory and potential regenerative properties derived from cord blood and cord tissue.

Under the agreement, Cryo-Cell has been granted exclusive commercial rights to Duke’s intellectual property assets, FDA regulatory data, clinical expertise and manufacturing protocols associated with various applications of cord blood and cord tissue stem cells.
        
Through this agreement, Cryo-Cell intends to expand to a triad of core business units:

  1. its renowned cord blood bank,
  2. biopharmaceutical manufacturing (once BLA(s) or Emergency Use Authorization(s) are approved by the FDA), and
  3. infusion clinic(s) services, initially under the rights granted to Duke through the FDA’s Expanded Access Program.

David Portnoy, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, stated, “We have tremendous respect for Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg and her scientific team at the Marcus Center for Cellular Cures at Duke University, which is internationally recognized as the leading research and clinical center using cord blood and tissue cells for immunomodulatory and regenerative medicine applications. Dr. Kurtzberg is conducting clinical trials under INDs from the FDA to treat patients for indications such as autism, cerebral palsy, adult stroke, multiple sclerosis and COVID-19.”

Mr. Portnoy continued, “This is a major step forward in our growth at Cryo-Cell, and we believe that it will be a gigantic leap forward for patients with unmet medical needs waiting for treatment. Since 2011, Cryo-Cell’s mission statement has included the goal of advancing regenerative medicine. Now, we will be able to truly fulfill our vision.”

”We are extremely excited to enter into this agreement with Cryo-Cell. It will enable us to work together to take the next steps to further develop and bring these novel therapies to patients in need.” said Joanne Kurtzberg, MD, who is the Jerome S. Harris distinguished professor of pediatrics and a pioneer in cell therapies based on umbilical cord blood. Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg is an internationally renowned expert in pediatric hematology/oncology, pediatric blood and marrow transplantation, umbilical cord blood banking and transplantation, and novel applications of cord blood in the emerging fields of cellular therapies and regenerative medicine.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell International Enters Into An Exclusive License Agreement with Duke University MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (symbol: CCEL), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells, has entered into a collaborative license agreement with Duke University. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Cryo-Cell Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020