Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell International Enters Into An Exclusive License Agreement with Duke University

Cryo-Cell plans to explore, test, and administer these treatments to patients with conditions for which there are limited FDA approved therapies, including cerebral palsy, autism, multiple sclerosis and COVID-19. These treatments utilize the unique immunomodulatory and potential regenerative properties derived from cord blood and cord tissue.

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (symbol: CCEL), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells, has entered into a collaborative license agreement with Duke University. The agreement grants Cryo-Cell the rights to proprietary processes and regulatory data related to cord blood and cord tissue developed at Duke.

Under the agreement, Cryo-Cell has been granted exclusive commercial rights to Duke’s intellectual property assets, FDA regulatory data, clinical expertise and manufacturing protocols associated with various applications of cord blood and cord tissue stem cells.



Through this agreement, Cryo-Cell intends to expand to a triad of core business units:

its renowned cord blood bank, biopharmaceutical manufacturing (once BLA(s) or Emergency Use Authorization(s) are approved by the FDA), and infusion clinic(s) services, initially under the rights granted to Duke through the FDA’s Expanded Access Program.

David Portnoy, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, stated, “We have tremendous respect for Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg and her scientific team at the Marcus Center for Cellular Cures at Duke University, which is internationally recognized as the leading research and clinical center using cord blood and tissue cells for immunomodulatory and regenerative medicine applications. Dr. Kurtzberg is conducting clinical trials under INDs from the FDA to treat patients for indications such as autism, cerebral palsy, adult stroke, multiple sclerosis and COVID-19.”

Mr. Portnoy continued, “This is a major step forward in our growth at Cryo-Cell, and we believe that it will be a gigantic leap forward for patients with unmet medical needs waiting for treatment. Since 2011, Cryo-Cell’s mission statement has included the goal of advancing regenerative medicine. Now, we will be able to truly fulfill our vision.”

”We are extremely excited to enter into this agreement with Cryo-Cell. It will enable us to work together to take the next steps to further develop and bring these novel therapies to patients in need.” said Joanne Kurtzberg, MD, who is the Jerome S. Harris distinguished professor of pediatrics and a pioneer in cell therapies based on umbilical cord blood. Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg is an internationally renowned expert in pediatric hematology/oncology, pediatric blood and marrow transplantation, umbilical cord blood banking and transplantation, and novel applications of cord blood in the emerging fields of cellular therapies and regenerative medicine.