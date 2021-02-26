Sun Pacific Holding Corp Announces MOU with Atlas Transit Solutions to Enhance Outdoor Advertising Structures

MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Atlas Transit Solutions. The mission of the MOU is to collaborate on the development of a high efficiency off grid digital plug and play modular unit with remote monitoring and management of all components and energy sources.



Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are pleased to be starting down the path with Atlas in developing a new and superior modular unit that takes the best of both companies technologies and solutions. We believe this approach will allow both companies to take advantage of their respective expertise and market reach.”