 

Sun Pacific Holding Corp Announces MOU with Atlas Transit Solutions to Enhance Outdoor Advertising Structures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 15:30  |  35   |   |   

MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Atlas Transit Solutions. The mission of the MOU is to collaborate on the development of a high efficiency off grid digital plug and play modular unit with remote monitoring and management of all components and energy sources.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are pleased to be starting down the path with Atlas in developing a new and superior modular unit that takes the best of both companies technologies and solutions. We believe this approach will allow both companies to take advantage of their respective expertise and market reach.”

“This collaboration integrates “SAAS” (software as a service) SMART Bus Shelters. In addition to renewable energy, these shelters will provide amenities such as real time bus information to enhance the commuters experience, data management to optimize Transit Authority operations and resilience in the community in the event of a critical power disruption,” said Tracye Johnson CEO, of Atlas Transit Solutions (“NuTech, LLC”).

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.:

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) is a publicly traded company with the mission to transform neighborhoods across the USA into smart cities powered by renewable energy. Our focus is protecting the environment by adapting new green technologies and developing synergy across our subsidiaries. Our aggressive pursuit of opportunities in solar and waste-to-energy operations deliver competitive solutions for communities and value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com.

About Atlas Transit Solutions:
Atlas Transit Solutions is a product suite of NuTech, LLC, a minority owned SMART manufacturing company focused on renewable energy, sustainable product development and production for emerging technologies. NuTech is a unique social benefit company positioned to facilitate economic growth and community development. Their approach to commercializing products embraces social brand management, inclusive marketing and community outreach engagement.

IR Contact
Sun Pacific Holding Corp
345 Highway 9 South Suite 388
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242
Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com
Website: www.sunpacificholding.com

PR Contact
Atlas Transit Solutions
1000 Hampton Park Blvd.
Capitol Heights, MD 20743
Phone:+1 (800)707-5242
Email: info@atlastransithub.com
Website: https://atlastransithub.com

###




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sun Pacific Holding Corp Announces MOU with Atlas Transit Solutions to Enhance Outdoor Advertising Structures MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Atlas Transit Solutions. The mission of the MOU is to collaborate on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Sun Pacific Holding Corp Announces Cancellation of Reverse Split