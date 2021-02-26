US Foods to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Virtual Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum on March 12, 2021

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chief Financial Officer, Dirk Locascio, will present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum on Friday, March 12, at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.