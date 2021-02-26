PPD Lights Up Headquarters Downtown for 2021 Rare Disease Day
PPD:
|
WHAT:
|
Rare Disease Day takes place on the last day of February because it is a month known for having a “rare” number of days. This annual event serves to raise awareness among the general public and decision-makers about rare diseases and their impact on patients' lives. On and around this day, patient organizations, health care providers and industry leaders from countries and regions all over the world hold awareness-raising activities. This year, PPD will illuminate the exterior of its worldwide headquarters with Rare Disease Day colors, including green, pink, blue and purple.
WHY:
Rare Disease Day is just one opportunity for PPD to pause and reflect on why we are passionate about our work in this important area of drug research and dedicated to improving the lives of patients and families living with rare diseases every day. It also allows PPD to help educate the general public, both locally and globally, on rare diseases. For more information on PPD’s commitment to rare disease research, please visit https://www.ppd.com/therapeutic-expertise/rare-diseases.
WHEN:
Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Illumination begins shortly after dusk and will end at 11:30 p.m.
(Please note: Rare Disease Day officially is observed on Feb. 28, but PPD is illuminating its headquarters on Friday evening.)
Rain Date: Evening hours of Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021
WHERE:
PPD’s worldwide headquarters, downtown Wilmington
929 N. Front St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
NOTE:
Media outlets gathering b-roll of the illumination must remain on public property when filming and/or photographing the building. No interview opportunities, either in-person or virtual, will be offered for this event. Media outlets may choose to use the following quote for their coverage of the event:
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare