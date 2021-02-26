PPD Lights Up Headquarters Downtown for 2021 Rare Disease Day

WHAT:

Rare Disease Day takes place on the last day of February because it is a month known for having a “rare” number of days. This annual event serves to raise awareness among the general public and decision-makers about rare diseases and their impact on patients' lives. On and around this day, patient organizations, health care providers and industry leaders from countries and regions all over the world hold awareness-raising activities. This year, PPD will illuminate the exterior of its worldwide headquarters with Rare Disease Day colors, including green, pink, blue and purple.