NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS unaudited consolidated interim report for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2020

Consolidated net sales for Q4 2020 were € 2.07 million from continuing operations (Q4 2019: € 3.23 million from continuing operations). The sales revenue of the Group`s main business segment, fibreboard, for Q4 2020 were € 2.01 million (Q4 2019: € 2.78 million). The main reason for this drop in sales was due to the closure of the Püssi factory in March 2020, which came about as a result of the loss of orders from customers within the display board industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furniture retail sales revenue for Q4 2020 were € 1 thousand, the decrease in sales (compared to Q4 2019: € 390 thousand) was due to the Group exiting the furniture retail segment earlier in year 2020, with some remaining stock sales taking place during 2020. Rental and property development sales, includes the resale of utilities, in Q4 2020 were € 64 thousand, remaining practically at the same level compared to the same period last year (Q4 2019: € 63 thousand).

The Group reported consolidated EBITDA of € 137 thousand for Q4 2020 for its continuing operations (vs Q4 2019: EBITDA of € 141 thousand from continued operations). The EBITDA result for Q4 2019 includes one-off operating income of € 324 thousand from revaluation of its property subsidiary Pärnu Riverside Development, while the EBITDA result for the Q4 2020 includes one-off expense in the Group’s fibreboard subsidiary of € 38 thousand for the removal of previously used office building located at the fibreboard site in Pärnu. EBITDA of the main segment, fibreboard, was for Q4 2020 positive € 139 thousand (Q4 2019: negative € 119 thousand), after the above mentioned one-off building removal expense. The main reason for such improvement in the fibreboard business’ EBITDA are due to the improved efficiency of the fibreboard division. The closure of the Püssi fibreboard factory enabled us to switch the Püssi factory construction sector orders to our Pärnu factory, and we started a 4th shift in Pärnu in April 2020 as a result thereof. The Pärnu factory is now running continuously, except for a one-shift maintenance stop every month. This has led to increased machine utilisation, and gross margin for Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ has therefore increased substantially, being 28% in Q4 2020 (from being 11% in Q4 2019).

After depreciation and net financial costs, the Group’s net result for Q4 2020 from continuing operation was thus a profit of € 1,231 thousand (Q4 2019: a loss € 75 thousand from continuing operation). The reason for the change in profit is the refinancing of loans and overdrafts at the end of 2020, which generated a one-off financial income of € 1,237 thousand and the improvement of the efficiency of the aforementioned fibreboard division.

Consolidated net sales for 12 months 2020 from continuing operations were € 10.27 million, which is a 23% decrease compared 2019 from continuing operations (2019: € 13.33 million from continuing operations). The decrease in sales revenue is due to the reduced production volume due the closure of the Püssi factory.

Consolidated net profit for 12 months 2020 was € 1.07 million from continuing operations (2019: loss of € 1.13 million from continuing operations). The reasons for the large difference between the results of 2020 and 2019 are the previously mentioned extraordinary financial income from refinancing loans and overdrafts at the end of 2020 of 1.24 million euros, improving the efficiency of the Pärnu fibreboard factory in 2020, and the one-off loss incurred in 2019 when the Group exited its furniture wholesale business.

DIVISION REVIEW



Revenue by business segments

€ thousand € thousand Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12M 2020 12M 2019 Continued operations Fibreboards production and sales 2,007 2,775 10,001 11,745 Furniture retail 1 390 56 1,515 Real Estate Management 64 63 212 111 Group transactions 0 (1) (0) (38) TOTAL from continued operations 2,072 3,226 10,269 13,333 Discontinued operations 0 0 0 1,215 TOTAL 2,072 3,226 10,269 14,548

Profit by business segments

€ thousand Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12M 2020 12M 2019 Continued operations EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales 139 (119) 597 68 Furniture retail (1) (66) (40) (200) Real Estate Management 3 322 0 352 Group transactions (4) 5 (18) 104 TOTAL EBITDA 137 141 540 325 Depreciation 136 177 558 669 TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS 0 (35) (19) (343) Net financial costs (1,231)* 39 (1,093)* 784** Income tax 0 0 0 0 NET PROFIT/ LOSS 1,231 (75) 1,074 (1,127) Discontinued operations 0 0 0 (271) TOTAL 1,231 (75) 1,074 (1,398)

* Net financial costs in Q4 2020 (also 12M 2020) include extraordinary income € 1,237 thousand from loan refinancing.

** Net financial costs in 12M 2019 include extraordinary cost, loss from the sale of Skano Furniture Factory OÜ of € 540 thousand.

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: FIBREBOARD SALES

The sales revenue of fibreboard decreased by 28% in the Q4 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 (€ 2.01 million in Q4 2020 versus € 2.78 million in Q4 2019). We sold our fibreboard products to customers in 17 countries during Q4 2020. Fibreboard sales for 12 months 2020 were € 10.00 million, which is 15% decrease from year 2019 sales of € 11.75 million. The main reason for the drop in sales was the loss of display board customers, boards for this sector was produced in the Püssi factory, which we closed in March 2020. However, sales to our customers within the construction sector in our main Northern European and Russian markets have been stable. Finland, our largest market accounted for 26% of total fibreboard sales this year (up from being 22% of total sales in 12M in 2019), Denmark is our second largest market, accounting for 22% of sales in the 12 months of 2020 (it has also increased compared to year 2019 when it accounted for 14% of sales). Sales in Estonia and Russia have remained at the same level as previous year, while we recorded sales decline in markets further afield mainly due to the negative effect in many such markets caused by the corona virus.

The fibreboard EBITDA in Q4 2020 was positive € 139 thousand (Q4 2019 negative € 119 thousand), the full-year EBITDA of fibreboard 2020 was € 597 thousand (€ 68 thousand in 2019). The main reason for the improvement in EBITDA were due to increased efficiency by achieving full machine utilisation in the Pärnu factory in 2020. Fibreboard Q4 EBITDA of € 139 thousand was down from EBITDA levels achieved in Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 of respectively € 347 thousand and € 366 thousand mainly due to the annual two week maintenance stops which took place early October 2020 and end of December 2020, such two week maintenance stops normally takes place every July and December. This year’s October and December maintenance stops resulted in less production output during Q4 2020 compared to the previous two quarters when we did not have such long maintenance stops.

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

€ thousand € thousand Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12M 2020 12M 2019 European Union 1,633 2,036 8,327 8,656 Russia 307 376 1,240 1,545 Asia 49 115 189 544 Africa 0 103 96 523 Middle East 10 72 65 232 Other 9 74 85 245 TOTAL 2,007 2,775 10,001 11,745

SKANO FURNITURE: RETAIL SALES

Furniture retail sales in Q4 2020 were € 1 thousand (2019 Q4 € 390 thousand). However, this business has been closed down, as earlier informed, and the sales recorded in 2020 was from some remaining stock.

RETAIL SALES BY COUNTRIES

€ thousand € thousand Number of stores Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12M 2020 12M 2019 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Estonia 1 370 56 1,152 0 2 Latvia* 0 13 0 137 0 0 Lithuania* 0 7 0 226 0 0 TOTAL 1 390 56 1,515 0 2

* Estonian stores were closed on 31.01.2020 and Latvian and Lithuanian stores were closed on 30.09.2019.

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT

Rental income, including the resale of utilities, was € 64 thousand in Q4 2020 (2019 Q4 € 63 thousand). The company’s expenses consist of operating expenses and expenses related to the ongoing detail plan project, which resulted in positive EBITDA of € 3 thousand for Q4 2020. EBITDA in Q4 2019 of € 322 thousand were heavily influenced by the increased revaluation of the property of € 327 thousand. Net profit in Q4 2020 were € 3 thousand (2019 Q4: profit € 300 thousand).

The reason for the revaluation of the Pärnu Riverside development property was due to the change in the accounting policies for investment properties adopted at the end of 2019, where instead of the measured cost, investment properties were recognized in the balance sheet at fair value.

Consolidated statement of financial position and cash-flow

As of 31.12.2020 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 7.7 million (31.12.2019: € 9.1 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.12.2020 were € 5.0 million (31.12.2019: € 7.5 million), of which the company has borrowings of € 3.2 million as at 31.12.2020 (31.12.2019: € 4.6 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 0.8 million as at 31.12.2020 (31.12.2019: € 1.4 million). Inventories were € 0.5 million as of 31.12.2020 (31.12.2019: € 0.9 million). The fair value of financial assets (ie Trigon Property Development shares) increased from € 397 thousand as of 31.12.2019 to € 450 thousand as of 31.12.2020. Property, plant, equipment and intangibles were € 4.7 million as of 31.12.2020 (€ 5.2 million as of 31.12.2019). The decrease in the balance sheet volume in 2020 was affected by the closure of the Püssi factory.

During 2020 twelve months, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled € 165 thousand (2019 twelve months: € 516 thousand). Investment activities resulted in cash outflows in amount of € 89 thousand during 2020 twelve months, compared to outflows in amount € 153 thousand during twelve months 2019. Financing activities also resulted in cash outflows of € 58 thousand during twelve months 2020 (2019 twelve months: cash outflow € 410 thousand). Net cash effect during 2020 twelve months cash inflows of € 19 thousand, which compares to 2019 twelve months cash outflows of € 47 thousand.

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

The order book from our traditional customers in our largest markets in northern Europe remains strong, with increased demand from many of these markets. This has had the effect of us having to postpone orders from customers further afield. As a result of this improved demand picture, management is now considering measures for a possible reopening of Püssi factory during second half of this year. On the other hand, we are much aware of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to have a more clear picture of the demand situation and the pandemic within the next few months.

REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT



We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu.

PEOPLE

On the 31st of December 2020, the Group employed 97 people (compared to 126 people as of 31.12.2019). The average number of personnel in Q4 2020 was 96 (Q4 2019: 125).

For twelve months of 2020, wages and salaries with taxes amounted to € 2.0 million from continuing operations (twelve months 2019: € 2.5 million from continuing operations). Payments made to management board members of all group companies including all subsidiaries with relevant taxes were € 217 thousand in twelve months 2020 and € 173 thousand in twelve months 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

€ thousand Income statement Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12M 2020 12M 2019 Revenue 2,072 3,226 10,269 13,333 EBITDA 137 141 540 325 EBITDA margin 7% 4% 5% 2% Operating profit 0 (35) (19) (343) Operating margin 0% (1%) (0%) (3%) Net profit 1,231 (75) 1,074 (1,127) Net margin 59% (2%) 10% (8%) Discontinued operations 0 0 0 (271) TOTAL NET PROFIT 1,231 (75) 1,074 (1,398) Statement of financial position 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Total assets 7,650 9,045 7,650 9,045 Return on assets 14% (12%) 14% (12%) Equity 2,648 1,542 2,648 1,542 Return on equity 41% (73%) 41% (73%) Debt-to-equity ratio 65% 83% 65% 83% Share 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Last Price* 0.45 0.41 0.45 0.41 Earnings per share 0.24 (0.31) 0.24 (0.31) Price-earnings ratio 1.89 (1.32) 1.89 (1.32) Book value of a share 0.59 0.34 0.59 0.34 Market to book ratio 0.76 1.20 0.76 1.20 Market capitalization, € thousand 2,025 1,845 2,025 1,845 Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061

EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue

Operating margin = Operating profit / Revenue

Net margin = Net profit / Revenue

Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets

Return on equity = Net profit / Equity

Debt-to-equity ratio = Liabilities / Total assets

Earnings per share = Net profit / Total shares

Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share

Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares

Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share

Market capitalization = Last price * Total shares

﻿Consolidated statement of financial positions

€ thousand 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2) 26 7 54 Receivables and prepayments (Note 3) 794 1,394 1,142 Inventories (Note 4) 544 894 2,255 Total current assets 1,364 2,296 3,452 Investment property (Note 5) 1,134 1,121 175 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 8) 451 397 422 Property, plant, equipment and right-of-use assets (Note 6) 4,695 5,212 6,223 Intangible assets (Note 7) 6 19 34 Total non-current assets 6,286 6,749 6,855 TOTAL ASSETS 7,650 9,045 10,307 Borrowings (Notes 9) 256 4,547 662 Payables and prepayments (Notes 10) 1,574 2,665 2,418 Short-term provisions (Note 11) 18 20 15 Total current liabilities 1,848 7,232 3,095 Long-term borrowings (Notes 9) 2,993 92 4,102 Long-term provisions (Note 11) 161 179 210 Total non-current liabilities 3,154 271 4,311 Total liabilities 5,002 7,503 7,406 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 12) 450 2,699 2,699 Share premium 0 364 364 Statutory reserve capital 0 288 288 Other reserves 0 84 45 Retained earnings (loss) 2,198 (1,894) (496) Total equity 2,648 1,542 2,901 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 7,650 9,045 10,307

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income



€ thousand Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12M 2020 12M 2019 Continued operations Revenue (Note 14) 2,072 3,226 10,269 13,333 Cost of goods sold (Note 15) 1,591 2,928 8,099 11,538 Gross profit 481 298 2,170 1,796 Distribution costs (Note 16) 268 381 1,283 1,698 Administrative expenses (Note 17) 176 248 605 658 Other operating income (Note 19) 18 327 42 351 Other operating expenses (Note 19) 55 31 342 134 Operating profit (loss) 0 (35) (19) (343) Finance income (Note 20) 1,269 19 1,310 19 Finance costs (Note 20) 38 59 218 803 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 1,231 (75) 1,074 (1,127) Corporate income tax 0 0 0 0 NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,231 (75) 1,074 (1,127) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS 0 0 0 (271) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD 1,231 (75) 1,074 (1,398) Basic earnings per share (Note 13) 0.27 (0.02) 0.24 (0.31) Diluted earnings per share (Note 13) 0.27 (0.02) 0.24 (0.31)

