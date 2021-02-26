Notification on extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS

Management Board of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”, registration number: 40003031676, legal address: 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201 (hereafter – the Company) based on the request of shareholder “Duke I S.à r.l. calls up and announces that Extraordinary g eneral meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on March 29, 2021 at 12.00 at 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, LV-4201 using electronic means of communication .

Exclusion of shares from the regulated market. Election of the Supervisory Council and determination of the remuneration for the Supervisory Council.





The record date for participation at the Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company is March 19, 2021. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own on the record date have rights to participate at the Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company to be held on March 29, 2021.





Voting prior the shareholders meeting

Considering the emergency situation in the Republic of Latvia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, we encourage all shareholders to attend the meeting in a written remote mode, by filling in a voting form which is published together with this announcement and also will available on website of the company – www.valmiera-glass.com , on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

We kindly ask completed voting form to be sent to:

electronically signed with a qualified electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address Ilze.Saviele@valmiera-glass.com ; or

; or in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201. In this case, the voting form should be notarized and the shareholder’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) attached in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.