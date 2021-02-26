 

DRAFT DECISIONS for the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS to be held March 29, 2021 submitted by the shareholder “Duke I S.à r.l.”

1. On exclusion of shares from the regulated market.

To exclude all bearer shares of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” from JSC “Nasdaq Riga” Baltic Second list.

2. Election of the Council and setting remuneration for the members of the Council.

1) To release from the office members of the Council of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” Stefan Alexander Preiss-Daimler, Andris Oskars Brutāns, Ainārs Ozols and Theis Klauberg.

2) To elect in the position of a member of the Council of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”, for 3 (three) years term of office:
1. Ian Burgess
2. Peter Bentley
3. Alvaro Esteban
4. Stefan Alexander Preiss-Daimler
5. Andris Oskars Brutāns.

3) The members of the Council shall not be remunerated for the performance of the duties of a member of the Council of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”.


Valmiera, 26 February 2021

Chairman of the Management Board S. Jugel

Member of the Management Board Ģ. Vēveris



Please see a voting form and a short introduction to the newly nominated Council candidates in the attachment.

Attachments




