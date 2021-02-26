 

Unum Ranks Among World's Most Ethical Companies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits provider Unum (NYSE: UNM) is one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for its "unwavering commitment to business integrity." The recognition was made by The Ethisphere Institute, a non-profit that defines and measures corporate ethical standards.

Unum is one of 135 companies to make the list, spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

"Integrity and trust are at the heart of everything we do to support our customers and employees," said Rick McKenney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unum. "We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere. Doing the right thing every day is how we help the working world thrive throughout life's moments."

To compile the list, Ethisphere evaluated company culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. This year, the process also included how applicants adapted and responded to the global health pandemic, environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity, inclusion and social justice.

To achieve this high standard, Unum participates in Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week; has a Code of Conduct and confidential Ethics/Whistleblowing Hotline; a robust Data Loss Prevention Program and a Social Justice Fund to help community organizations fight racism and injustice. 

To learn more about Unum's corporate responsibility programs, visit: www.unum.com/about/responsibility

For the full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, visit: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP
Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12 billion in 2019 and paid $7.5 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ETHISPHERE INSTITUTE
 The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142596/Unum_Group_Logo.jpg



