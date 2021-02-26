 

Trust the Leader in Online School Pikes Peak Online School Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

After a school year that is unlike any other, Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. A tuition-free public school program of Education reEnvisioned BOCES, PPOS offers a supportive learning environment for students statewide in grades 9-12.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and a dynamic, interactive curriculum, PPOS offers students the academic, emotional, and social supports needed to earn a high school diploma and succeed after graduation.

“As a trusted education partner for 6 years, families know that when they enroll at Pikes Peak Online School that they are receiving a dedicated online solution,” said Head of School Nicole Tiley. “No matter where a student is on their educational journey, our team will work with them to support and achieve their goals.”

At the beginning of the school year, PPOS students take benchmark assessments to identify strengths and challenges, and the results are used to develop individually-tailored learning plans for each student.

Students take courses in the core subjects and have the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school. Through concurrent enrollment partnerships with over 20 community colleges statewide, PPOS offers students the opportunity to take tuition-free college courses along with their high school curriculum.

PPOS graduates earn a high school diploma, and GED prep is available for students unable to graduate before they are 21 years old. PPOS’s online curriculum is reinforced by a Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) program, as well as a family support team that helps each student achieve success in their classes and in life.

More information on PPOS and enrollment requirements can be found at ppos.k12.com or by downloading the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is public school program of Education reEnvisioned BOCES that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.



