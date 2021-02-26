 

CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 16:20  |  29   |   |   

Bid procedure, 2021-03-03
Bonds Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.

The following bonds are eligible for delivery:

 


INTEA FASTIGHETER AB: SE0010133470, 2022-07-05

INTEA FASTIGHETER AB: SE0013359817, 2025-09-01

LEJONFASTIGHETER AB: SE0009357635, 2022-09-05

LEJONFASTIGHETER AB: SE0012675924, 2022-11-29

RIKSHEM AB: SE0011452507, 2023-07-18

RIKSHEM AB: SE0011869643, 2022-05-20

KRAFTRINGEN ENERGI: SE0013882727, 2023-05-30

KRAFTRINGEN ENERGI: SE0013882735, 2024-05-30

EPIROC AB: XS1918042364, 2023-12-06

 


Delivery of a Bond may not occur if the Counterparty has purchased the Bond from the issuer more recently than one month prior to the date of announcement of the Special terms, that is, the purchase may not have taken place after:

2021-02-03
Bid date 2021-03-03
Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SE0010133470: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0013359817: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0009357635: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0012675924: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0011452507: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0011869643: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0013882727: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0013882735: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

XS1918042364: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SE0010133470: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0013359817: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0009357635: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0012675924: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0011452507: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0011869643: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0013882727: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0013882735: 30 mln SEK per bid

XS1918042364: 30 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from a Counterparty may not be lower than SEK 4 million and may not be lower than SEK 4 million per Bond (ISIN code).
Expected allocation time Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-03-05
Delivery of bonds Securities issued in PM part:

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.

 


Securities issued in AM part:

To the Riksbank’s account in State Street (Global Custodian):

Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX

Local agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)

Local agent's BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX

Global Custodian's account name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST

Global Custodian's account number at SEB: 01-100 386 491

Riksbank’s account name at Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank’s account number at Global Custodian: 0145

PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX

Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P:: DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.

 


Securities issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):

To the Riksbank's account with Euroclear Bank: 91181.
General Terms and Conditions General terms and conditions for the Riksbank’s corporate bond purchases via bid procedure 2020:1. dated 17 November 2020 (see the Riksbank’s website).

Stockholm, 2021-02-26

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Bid procedure, 2021-03-03BondsBonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.The following bonds are eligible for delivery: INTEA FASTIGHETER AB: SE0010133470, 2022-07-05INTEA FASTIGHETER AB: SE0013359817, 2025-09-01LEJONFASTIGHETER AB: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...