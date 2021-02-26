 

Downing TWO VCT plc - Circ re. Voluntary Winding-up

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 16:16  |  30   |   |   

Downing TWO VCT plc
LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55
Publication of Circular re. Voluntary Winding-up
26 February 2021

Voluntary Winding-Up Circular
It was announced on 30 September 2020 that the Board intended to put to Shareholders a proposal to commence a solvent winding-up of the Company (the "Winding-Up").

A circular explaining the proposal for the winding-up and the actions which are required for its implementation, containing details of a proposed related party transaction, has been issued and will be posted to shareholders shortly, together with a notice of the General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 30 March 2021 (the "General Meeting").

If the resolutions are passed at the General Meeting, this will result in the cancellation of the listing of the Company's Shares on the Official List, which is expected to take place on 31 March 2021, and the Shares ceasing to trade on the London Stock Exchange.

Expected Timetable

Latest time and date for receipt of Form of Proxy for the General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 26 March 2021
Record date/register of members closed 7.30 a.m. on 30 March 2021
Suspension of the listing of the Shares on the Official List 7.30 a.m. on 30 March 2021
General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 30 March 2021
Expected date of cancellation of the listing of the Shares on the Official List 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2021


In connection with the Winding-Up, the Company and its investment manager, Downing LLP (the "Manager"), have agreed that the Company's investment management agreement shall continue notwithstanding the Winding-Up, until terminated on the earlier of (i) 12 months written notice from either the Company or the Manager to the other or (ii) the final distribution by the Company to its shareholders pursuant to the Winding-Up (the "IMA Continuation"). During the IMA Continuation, in consideration for providing investment management services to the Company, the Manager will continue to receive an annual fee equal to 1.8% of the net assets attributable to the Company's F shares and 2.0% of the net assets attributable to the G shares and in consideration for providing administration services to the Company the Manager will receive a fee of £33,603 per annum (being a 50% reduction on the current fee). (No investment management fees will be charged in respect of the K Share pool.) The IMA Continuation constitutes a smaller related party transaction within Listing Rule 11.1.10 R.

Documents
A copy of the circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries
Grant Whitehouse, Company Secretary 0207 416 7780




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Downing TWO VCT plc - Circ re. Voluntary Winding-up Downing TWO VCT plc LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55 Publication of Circular re. Voluntary Winding-up 26 February 2021 Voluntary Winding-Up CircularIt was announced on 30 September 2020 that the Board intended to put to Shareholders a proposal to commence …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Downing TWO VCT plc -Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update