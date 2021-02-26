Automotive Suspension Market Size is Projected to be USD 73.36 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 3.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Suspension Market is Segmented by System (Passive System, Semi Active/Active System), by Component (Spring, Shock Dampener, Struts, Control Arms, Ball Joint, Leaf Spring, and Air Compressor), by Geometry (Dependent, Semi-independent, and Independent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Vehicle Parts & Accessories Category.

The global automotive suspension market size was valued at USD 55.28 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 73.36 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5%.

Major factors driving the growth of automotive suspension market size are:

Increased sales of luxury vehicles

Advancements in vehicle technologies

Increasing global vehicle production

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AUTOMOTIVE SUSPENSION MARKET SIZE

Increased demand for comfort and luxury in vehicles and quieter cabins has contributed significantly to the growth of the automotive suspension market size. Suspension plays a vital role in enhancing luxury and comfort and reducing cabin vibrations in cars. By 2021, the sales of luxury cars are expected to double as a result of advances in vehicle technology and economic growth in developing countries. All these factors are thus collectively boosting the growth of the global automotive suspension market.

The rise in vehicle production is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive suspension market size. Due to the introduction of electric vehicles, the automotive industry has seen robust growth over the last decade in countries such as China, the United States, Japan, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Increasing sales of electric vehicles are expected to bring down the costs of electric vehicle components such as batteries, transmissions, and alternators. Furthermore, the low labor costs can reduce the production cost, enabling manufacturers to meet the rising demands that are expected to fuel electric vehicle sales during the forecast era. Such factors, in turn, will lead to the growth of the automotive suspension market size.