Anworth Declares a $0.04 Per Share Common Stock Dividend

In connection with the proposed merger transaction contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 6, 2020, by and among Ready Capital Corporation, a Maryland corporation (“Ready Capital”), RC Merger Subsidiary, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital (“Merger Sub”), and Anworth, pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions therein, Anworth will be merged with and into Merger Sub, with Merger Sub continuing as the surviving company (such, transaction, the “Merger”), Ready Capital has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-251863), which was declared effective by the SEC on February 9, 2021. The registration statement includes a prospectus of Ready Capital and a joint proxy statement of Anworth and Ready Capital. Stockholders of Anworth and Ready Capital are advised to read the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus (including all other relevant documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments and supplements to these documents) carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information about Anworth, Ready Capital, the proposed Merger, and related matters. Stockholders of Anworth and Ready Capital may obtain free copies of the registration statement, the joint proxy statement/prospectus, and all other documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Anworth or Ready Capital at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Anworth are available free of charge on Anworth’s website at http://www.anworth.com. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Ready Capital are available free of charge on Ready Capital’s website at http://www.readycapital.com.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4