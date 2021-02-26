272 Capital and B. Riley Financial Issue Follow-Up Letter to Tile Shop Holdings Board of Directors

272 Capital, LP and B. Riley Financial, Inc., two significant shareholders of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TTSH), today released a letter to the Board of Directors of Tile Shop condemning the Board’s lack of engagement with shareholders and its failure thus far to up-list TTSH to a major stock exchange. The full text of the letter follows:

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.

c/o Board of Directors

14000 Carlson Parkway

Plymouth, MN 55441

To the Members of the Board of Directors,

272 Capital, LP (“272 Capital”), together with B. Riley Financial, Inc., collectively represent more than 10% of the outstanding common stock shares (the “Shares”) of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (“TTSH” or the “Company”).

As noted in previous letters, we strongly believe that up-listing the Shares of the Company on a major stock exchange would unlock both immediate and long-term value for all shareholders.

It has now been one month since our latest letter and four months since 272 Capital’s initial letter, each of which called on the Company to take the simple, reasonable, and value-unlocking step of up-listing to a major exchange. We quite simply are perplexed as to why the Board of Directors of the Company has not yet announced an application to up-list.

Since our last letter, we have received an extraordinary amount of supportive feedback from other shareholders, with many of these shareholders just as adamant as we are that change needs to take place immediately. When listening to other shareholders, it becomes clear that while there was some initial optimism that the documented self-serving history of this Board would change with the addition of three new directors in conjunction with the settlement in July of 2020, that hope has now faded as this Board has not taken even the simplest step of up-listing.

We acknowledge the Board’s announcement that it has formed a special committee to evaluate a re-listing on Nasdaq, but this was only after months of pressure from shareholders and now, a month after the committee’s formation, no action has been taken and shareholders continue to be left in the dark. The decision to up-list is not complex, and the benefits are obvious; it should not take this long to implement a simple step and do what is right for shareholders and the Company.