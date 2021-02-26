 

272 Capital and B. Riley Financial Issue Follow-Up Letter to Tile Shop Holdings Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 16:59  |  25   |   |   

272 Capital, LP and B. Riley Financial, Inc., two significant shareholders of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TTSH), today released a letter to the Board of Directors of Tile Shop condemning the Board’s lack of engagement with shareholders and its failure thus far to up-list TTSH to a major stock exchange. The full text of the letter follows:

February 26, 2021

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
c/o Board of Directors
14000 Carlson Parkway
Plymouth, MN 55441

To the Members of the Board of Directors,

272 Capital, LP (“272 Capital”), together with B. Riley Financial, Inc., collectively represent more than 10% of the outstanding common stock shares (the “Shares”) of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (“TTSH” or the “Company”).

As noted in previous letters, we strongly believe that up-listing the Shares of the Company on a major stock exchange would unlock both immediate and long-term value for all shareholders.

It has now been one month since our latest letter and four months since 272 Capital’s initial letter, each of which called on the Company to take the simple, reasonable, and value-unlocking step of up-listing to a major exchange. We quite simply are perplexed as to why the Board of Directors of the Company has not yet announced an application to up-list.

Since our last letter, we have received an extraordinary amount of supportive feedback from other shareholders, with many of these shareholders just as adamant as we are that change needs to take place immediately. When listening to other shareholders, it becomes clear that while there was some initial optimism that the documented self-serving history of this Board would change with the addition of three new directors in conjunction with the settlement in July of 2020, that hope has now faded as this Board has not taken even the simplest step of up-listing.

We acknowledge the Board’s announcement that it has formed a special committee to evaluate a re-listing on Nasdaq, but this was only after months of pressure from shareholders and now, a month after the committee’s formation, no action has been taken and shareholders continue to be left in the dark. The decision to up-list is not complex, and the benefits are obvious; it should not take this long to implement a simple step and do what is right for shareholders and the Company.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

272 Capital and B. Riley Financial Issue Follow-Up Letter to Tile Shop Holdings Board of Directors 272 Capital, LP and B. Riley Financial, Inc., two significant shareholders of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TTSH), today released a letter to the Board of Directors of Tile Shop condemning the Board’s lack of engagement with shareholders and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Median Strengthens its iBiopsy Leadership Team With the Appointment of Thomas Bonnefont as Chief ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update