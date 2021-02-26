 

Interim information on AUGA group, AB for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2020

AUGA group, AB and its subsidiaries (hereinafter – the Group) demonstrated strong financial results, improving both revenue and profitability.

According to AUGA group, AB data, sales revenue of the Group amounted to EUR 83.11 million in the 12-month period of 2020. This marks a 17% rise on the equivalent period of the year before, when sales revenue was EUR 71.13 million.

The Group's gross profit reached EUR 15.83 million in 2020. This demonstrated a 61% rise compared to the same period last year (2019), when gross profit amounted to EUR 9.85 million. During the 12 months of 2020, the Group earned a EUR 0.94 million net profit, compared to a EUR 3.22 million loss a year earlier.

In 2020, the Group's EBITDA amounted to EUR 21.07 million, representing a 23% rise compared to the previous year, when EBITDA was EUR 17.12 million.

 Main financial results, EUR million
  12 months of 2020  12 months of 2019  Variance 2020/2019, %
Revenues  83.11  71.13  +17% 
Gross profit (loss)  15.83  9.85  +61% 
Net profit (loss)  0.94  (3.22)  n/a 
EBITDA  21.07  17.12  +23% 

"We are positive about the overall financial results of 2020. AUGA group continued to grow successfully, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that paralyzed the world. The year was very important for the company for other reasons as well - we launched our new five-year strategy focused on sustainability, and it was very much in line with the EU’s "From Farm to Fork Strategy” that was published later in the year. We have signed new agreements with financial institutions regarding loan refinancing and new credit limits, which enables further implementation of the company's strategy.

All of this has laid a solid foundation for the coming year and will allow us to achieve our goals of operational efficiency and to continue our R&D activities and the application of innovative technologies in agriculture, which we have been developing for several years already. All of this will help us achieve our future goal – to produce organic food with no cost to nature that we can offer to responsible consumers,” – explains Kęstutis Juščius, CEO of AUGA group, AB.

