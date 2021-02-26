 

Mojave Announces Appointment of New Director and CEO

Mojave Gold Corp Has Appointed Cole McClay as a Director and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojave Gold Corp. (CSE: MOJ) (OTCBB: MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cole McClay as Director and CEO. In his various entrepreneurial roles, Cole McClay has been instrumental in raising venture capital and operations consulting for international mining, exploration, agriculture, and health care businesses. Cole holds over 10 years of senior management experience, where he was influential in the development of corporate strategy, operations, and marketing platforms. Cole is a skilled team builder who supervised management teams from the business start‐up phase through to whole company acquisition. Mr. McClay holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Royal Roads University.

Cole McClay, CEO of Mojave states:

“I am excited to lead the company and further the company mandate to leverage our strategic Mexican land portfolio and highly skilled talent pool into a class leading natural resource company. I look forward to working along side the team of skilled geologists to develop and execute on the strategic direction of the Company.”

Greg Bronson has moved from President and CEO to the role of President, Director. Mr. Bronson has more than 29 years as senior Geologist experience, with excellent technical and leadership skills, mineral exploration project management and exploration program design and implementation. Mr. Bronson is a qualified person for Nl43-101 compliant reports. Greg has worked for Noranda Exploration, Rockgate Capital Corp, Madjak Management Ltd, Sentinel Resources Ltd and Bathurst Metals Ltd and his consulting company Rae-co Consulting Ltd.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Juan J. Duarte Bravo” Director Mojave Gold Corp.

info@Mojavegoldcorp.com

www.mojavegoldcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.

 




