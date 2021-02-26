 

The Get Real Movement Expands Programs to Promote Inclusivity and Acceptance in More Western Canadian Schools

With support from Shaw Communications, Get REAL will bring Inclusivity and Anti-Racism workshops to more schools in B.C. and expand programming in Manitoba

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Get REAL Movement, in partnership with Shaw Communications Inc., today announced the expansion of its Inclusivity and Anti-Racism Workshops in British Columbia and Manitoba — bringing dynamic, mentorship-led programming to more Western Canadian students to help promote diversity, inclusion and acceptance among kids in grades six through eight.

With a financial contribution from Shaw Communications, Get REAL will engage and educate over 15,000 students through workshops co-developed with teachers and mental health professionals to showcase the lived experiences of diverse individuals and ally role models, and support the development of pride and acceptance.

“We are so excited to be able to bring our anti-racism and inclusivity workshops to more students in Western Canada,” said Chris Studer, Executive Director, The Get REAL Movement. “Our mission is to combat 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and bullying in schools, summer camps, and workplaces, and with Shaw’s support, we will have the ability to spread that positive work into a range of new communities.”

The Get REAL Movement was founded in 2011 with the goal of creating a safe space for people to have non-judgmental, personal conversations about race, diversity and inclusion. Since then, Get REAL has developed equity-focused workshop modules for student and corporate audiences, offers leadership development through their university chapters and high school After-School programs.

This is the first time the Inclusivity and new Anti-Racism workshops will be available to students in Manitoba. The partnership will see both workshops reach a total of 50 schools across Manitoba and B.C.

“A brighter future must be nurtured carefully and thoughtfully, and Get REAL is working hard to help that happen,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications, which has supported Get REAL since 2020. “We’re excited to expand our support for Get REAL and the work they do to mentor young people and foster a new generation that values tolerance and supports greater acceptance and belonging.”

Get REAL’s Inclusivity Workshops are delivered by Get REAL’s 2SLGBTQ+ and ally facilitators who share personal stories and experiences in a non-judgmental space to build compassion, dispel stereotypes, and show students the importance of kindness.

Shaw will be the lead partner for Get REAL’s Manitoba After-School program, a free, year-long mentorship initiative for students in grades seven through twelve. The program is led by 2SLGBTQ+ peer mentors and is focused on increasing self-confidence, positive mental health, learned advocacy skills, and building a safe and supportive community for the students.

Get REAL’s Anti-Racism workshop is its newest and features facilitators who share their experiences of navigating anti-Black racism in their lives and who provide important insights about historical-context, daily interactions in the workplace, and how to show up as an ally 365 days of the year.

More information on The Get REAL Movement, its programs and workshops can be found at thegetrealmovement.com/workshops

ABOUT GET REAL
The Get REAL Movement is challenging the stereotypes and promoting acceptance with a movement led by experienced mentors. Beginning as a safe space on campus for students to share their stories, it has grown into a multi-faceted program offering workshops, educational kits, and after-school programs. Get REAL’s dynamic Black and 2SLGBTQ+ speakers have spoken to over 500,000 students in nine provinces and three states, promoting inclusivity and acceptance. Culturally relevant programming developed by individuals that identify as 2SLGBTQ+, Get REAL elevates the visibility, influence, and contribution of 2SLGBTQ+ by amplifying the voice of youth.

ABOUT SHAW COMMUNICATIONS
Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

Contact Info:
info@thegetrealmovement.com




