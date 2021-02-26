 

Experience Matters iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students throughout the state, is welcoming students in grades K-12 to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, starting March 2.

IQLA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

IQLA is tuition-free to all students who reside in California, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is a state-authorized online public-school program accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, or who need some time for educational recovery.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency in their education,” said Nick Stecken, head of school. “Our world-class technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children a reliable advantage they need to succeed throughout high school, and beyond.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. IQLA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

IQLA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://losangeles.iqacademy.com/.

About iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles
 iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. IQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform that provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about IQLA, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com.



