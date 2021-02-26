Schneider provides major support to communities in 2020

In 2020, Schneider launched new initiatives to support organizations committed to create change. The foundation proudly provided its inaugural Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Program grants to 11 nonprofit organizations across North America, totaling more than $75,000. The grantees were nominated mostly by Schneider associates and will help organizations inspire dialogue and take concrete actions for change.

Green Bay, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has long supported nonprofits through financial contributions, in-kind delivery donations and associate volunteerism. That support continued in 2020 with the Schneider Foundation donating more than $2 million in grants to more than 400 organizations across North America.

“Guided by our core values, which include respect for all, we strive to be a positive force in the areas we work and live,” said LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation. “Schneider has a history of giving back, and after the struggles of this past year, we recognize that our financial contributions make an impactful difference in our local and regional communities.”

The foundation assists communities through its initiatives representing many worthy causes, including:

In-Kind Donations : Schneider transports shipments for nonprofits in need of assistance; 25 in-kind loads totaled approximately $42,000 in 2020.

: Schneider transports shipments for nonprofits in need of assistance; 25 in-kind loads totaled approximately $42,000 in 2020. Pay It Forward : The Schneider Foundation randomly selects 100 associates who in turn select a charity of their choice to receive a $100 donation.

: The Schneider Foundation randomly selects 100 associates who in turn select a charity of their choice to receive a $100 donation. Dollars For Doers : Associates who volunteer 50 hours in their community receive a $250 donation to support the nonprofit organization of their choice, totaling $10,500 this past year.

: Associates who volunteer 50 hours in their community receive a $250 donation to support the nonprofit organization of their choice, totaling $10,500 this past year. Giving Orange : Schneider associates donate funds to help fellow associates in a time of need. In 2020, 13 associates received a total of $7,800 in assistance from the fund.

: Schneider associates donate funds to help fellow associates in a time of need. In 2020, 13 associates received a total of $7,800 in assistance from the fund. United Way: Schneider is a long-time supporter and top corporate donor of United Way. The support campaign went virtual this year, with electronic bingo and an online auction; the enterprise exceeded its initial donation goal, raising $230,641.

With COVID-19 creating unique and unprecedented hardships across the country, the Schneider Foundation redirected some of the foundation’s annual budget to support pandemic relief efforts, such as:

The Brown County United Way received $40,000 for pandemic relief.

received $40,000 for pandemic relief. HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Foundation received $10,000 for personal protection equipment.

received $10,000 for personal protection equipment. Operation Community Cares (OCC) – organized through Paul’s Pantry – received $10,000 to provide home delivery services of food/hygiene products.

– organized through Paul’s Pantry – received $10,000 to provide home delivery services of food/hygiene products. Feeding America received $10,000 to purchase bulk supplies distributed to individual local food pantries.

received $10,000 to purchase bulk supplies distributed to individual local food pantries. Donations of $30,000 to the Greater Green Bay Back to Business Grants and $2,500 to the De Pere Chamber for small business relief grants.

“As our communities continue to work towards recovery, we will continue to leverage the Schneider Foundation and support the important work of nonprofits across the country,” said Mark Rourke, Schneider president and CEO. “Despite the disruptions to everyday life, our incredible associates dedicated over 5,000 hours of time to volunteering in their local communities.”

As we begin a new year, facing similar challenges, Schneider and its associates will continue to support communities and seek out opportunities to donate, volunteer and make a difference in 2021.

Learn more about the Schneider Foundation.

