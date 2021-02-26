London (ots/PRNewswire) - Klöckner Pentaplast (kp or the company), a leading

global manufacturer of high barrier protective packaging solutions with

industry-leading use of recycled content, today announced the launch of its new

sustainability strategy, 'Investing in Better' . This follows on from the recent

announcement of the successful completion of kp's entire capital structure

refinancing, which is the first of its kind to incorporate an ESG-Ratchet Linked

Term Loan marketed to U.S. investors.



With the new 'Investing in Better' sustainability strategy, the company has set

itself ten clear targets for long-term improvement grouped into three key

objectives: Close the Loop , which commits kp to using more recycled material,

closing the packaging loop and taking every opportunity to make packaging

recyclable. Work Smarter encompasses targets that focus on using less energy,

cutting carbon emissions and ending landfill. And Act Responsibly , builds on

the cornerstone of kp culture of continuous improvement in the areas of employee

engagement, safety, and will enable kp to become a more diverse and inclusive

company.







linked to our purpose , the sustainable protection of everyday needs , and

sustainability has been a core value at kp for many years. For the last three

years, our 'Positive Plastics Pledge' initiative helped advance our

sustainability agenda and this new strategy serves as a roadmap to build and

expand on the progress we've already made. Ultimately, 'Investing in Better'

will enable us to meet the long-term needs of our people, our communities and

our planet. Based on our track-record, kp is well-positioned to deliver on these

aims."



Prior to the launch of 'Investing in Better', kp drove key initiatives to raise

awareness of the value of plastic waste and recycling, and opportunities to work

closely with stakeholders to develop the infrastructure, education and

incentives around recycling plastic for a circular economy.



Adam Elman, kp Group Director of Sustainability, adds: "We recognise that the

environmental and social challenges of today call for more urgent action and a

broader, science-based plan. Just in the last year, the global pandemic has

triggered many profound changes and exposed significant global inequities. It's

critical that we're embarking on this journey now, expanding beyond our

recycling efforts. Going forward, our commitments now include the continuation

of work to raise awareness and collaborate with key stakeholders on recycling

for a circular economy, as well as reducing our carbon footprint, supporting the

communities where we live and work, becoming more diverse and inclusive as a

company, and ensuring a safe environment where all kp colleagues can thrive."



About Klöckner Pentaplast



Focused on delivering its vision: The Sustainable Protection of Everyday Needs,

kp is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, specialty film solutions,

serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, protein markets, amongst others.

With a broad and innovative portfolio of packaging and product films and

services, kp plays an integral role in the customer value chain by safeguarding

product integrity, improving sustainability and protecting brand reputation.

Founded in 1965 kp has 31 plants in 18 countries and employs over 5,900 people

committed to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations. For more

information visit http://www.kpfilms.com/ .



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445523/Klockner_Pentaplast_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153516/4849659

OTS: Klöckner Pentaplast





kp CEO Scott Tracey said: "Our new sustainability strategy is inextricablylinked to our purpose , the sustainable protection of everyday needs , andsustainability has been a core value at kp for many years. For the last threeyears, our 'Positive Plastics Pledge' initiative helped advance oursustainability agenda and this new strategy serves as a roadmap to build andexpand on the progress we've already made. Ultimately, 'Investing in Better'will enable us to meet the long-term needs of our people, our communities andour planet. Based on our track-record, kp is well-positioned to deliver on theseaims."Prior to the launch of 'Investing in Better', kp drove key initiatives to raiseawareness of the value of plastic waste and recycling, and opportunities to workclosely with stakeholders to develop the infrastructure, education andincentives around recycling plastic for a circular economy.Adam Elman, kp Group Director of Sustainability, adds: "We recognise that theenvironmental and social challenges of today call for more urgent action and abroader, science-based plan. Just in the last year, the global pandemic hastriggered many profound changes and exposed significant global inequities. It'scritical that we're embarking on this journey now, expanding beyond ourrecycling efforts. Going forward, our commitments now include the continuationof work to raise awareness and collaborate with key stakeholders on recyclingfor a circular economy, as well as reducing our carbon footprint, supporting thecommunities where we live and work, becoming more diverse and inclusive as acompany, and ensuring a safe environment where all kp colleagues can thrive."About Klöckner PentaplastFocused on delivering its vision: The Sustainable Protection of Everyday Needs,kp is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, specialty film solutions,serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, protein markets, amongst others.With a broad and innovative portfolio of packaging and product films andservices, kp plays an integral role in the customer value chain by safeguardingproduct integrity, improving sustainability and protecting brand reputation.Founded in 1965 kp has 31 plants in 18 countries and employs over 5,900 peoplecommitted to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations. For moreinformation visit http://www.kpfilms.com/ .Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445523/Klockner_Pentaplast_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153516/4849659OTS: Klöckner Pentaplast