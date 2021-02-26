 

'Investing In Better'

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Klöckner Pentaplast (kp or the company), a leading
global manufacturer of high barrier protective packaging solutions with
industry-leading use of recycled content, today announced the launch of its new
sustainability strategy, 'Investing in Better' . This follows on from the recent
announcement of the successful completion of kp's entire capital structure
refinancing, which is the first of its kind to incorporate an ESG-Ratchet Linked
Term Loan marketed to U.S. investors.

With the new 'Investing in Better' sustainability strategy, the company has set
itself ten clear targets for long-term improvement grouped into three key
objectives: Close the Loop , which commits kp to using more recycled material,
closing the packaging loop and taking every opportunity to make packaging
recyclable. Work Smarter encompasses targets that focus on using less energy,
cutting carbon emissions and ending landfill. And Act Responsibly , builds on
the cornerstone of kp culture of continuous improvement in the areas of employee
engagement, safety, and will enable kp to become a more diverse and inclusive
company.

kp CEO Scott Tracey said: "Our new sustainability strategy is inextricably
linked to our purpose , the sustainable protection of everyday needs , and
sustainability has been a core value at kp for many years. For the last three
years, our 'Positive Plastics Pledge' initiative helped advance our
sustainability agenda and this new strategy serves as a roadmap to build and
expand on the progress we've already made. Ultimately, 'Investing in Better'
will enable us to meet the long-term needs of our people, our communities and
our planet. Based on our track-record, kp is well-positioned to deliver on these
aims."

Prior to the launch of 'Investing in Better', kp drove key initiatives to raise
awareness of the value of plastic waste and recycling, and opportunities to work
closely with stakeholders to develop the infrastructure, education and
incentives around recycling plastic for a circular economy.

Adam Elman, kp Group Director of Sustainability, adds: "We recognise that the
environmental and social challenges of today call for more urgent action and a
broader, science-based plan. Just in the last year, the global pandemic has
triggered many profound changes and exposed significant global inequities. It's
critical that we're embarking on this journey now, expanding beyond our
recycling efforts. Going forward, our commitments now include the continuation
of work to raise awareness and collaborate with key stakeholders on recycling
for a circular economy, as well as reducing our carbon footprint, supporting the
communities where we live and work, becoming more diverse and inclusive as a
company, and ensuring a safe environment where all kp colleagues can thrive."

About Klöckner Pentaplast

Focused on delivering its vision: The Sustainable Protection of Everyday Needs,
kp is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, specialty film solutions,
serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, protein markets, amongst others.
With a broad and innovative portfolio of packaging and product films and
services, kp plays an integral role in the customer value chain by safeguarding
product integrity, improving sustainability and protecting brand reputation.
Founded in 1965 kp has 31 plants in 18 countries and employs over 5,900 people
committed to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations. For more
information visit http://www.kpfilms.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445523/Klockner_Pentaplast_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153516/4849659
OTS: Klöckner Pentaplast


