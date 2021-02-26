 

Monroe Capital Sponsors Third SPAC – MCAP Acquisition Corporation

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe” or “Sponsor”) announced it has sponsored MCAP Acquisition Corporation (the “Company” or “MCAP”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). This is the third SPAC Monroe has participated as a sponsor investor. In 2018, Monroe co-sponsored Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and supported its successful business combination with Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY). In 2019, Monroe co-sponsored Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. II, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with indie Semiconductor.

MCAP may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or sector, but it intends to capitalize on the differentiated ability of the Sponsor’s manager to source, acquire and manage software, technology-enabled, and business services companies. MCAP announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company’s units are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and started trading under the symbol “MACQU” today. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trade under the symbols “MACQ” and “MACQW,” respectively.

The Company is led by CEO and Chairman Theodore Koenig, who is President, CEO & Founder of Monroe Capital and has been the CEO and Chairman of Monroe Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: MRCC) since 2011. He is joined by Co-President Zia Uddin, who is a Partner at Monroe Capital; Co-President Mark Solovy, who serves as a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Technology Finance Group at Monroe Capital; and CFO Scott Marienau, who is the CFO of Monroe Capital’s management company. Further, the Company will leverage the significant industry expertise of its eight-person advisory board.

“We are excited to offer a SPAC as another vehicle for Monroe’s investment platform,” Mr. Koenig stated. “It will offer a different and compelling way for our clients to go public versus a traditional IPO. The SPAC will offer non-control, minority investment for a company looking to fund growth and acquisitions.”

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Cowen, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, telephone: 833-297-2926.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on February 25, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies including, direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.



