 

International Petroleum Corporation Announces Updated Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 17:30  |  30   |   |   

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Following the exercise of stock options by Lukas H. Lundin during February 2021, the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation has increased by 25,000 to 155,367,757 common shares with voting rights as at February 26, 2021.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 		 


 Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 17:30 CET on February 26, 2021.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Petroleum Corporation Announces Updated Share Capital International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: Following the exercise of stock options by Lukas H. Lundin during …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
International Petroleum Corporation Announces Updated Share Capital
09.02.21
International Petroleum Corporation 2020 Year-End Financial Results and 2021 Budget, Production and Resource Guidance
09.02.21
International Petroleum Corporation 2020 Year-End Financial Results and 2021 Budget, Production and Resource Guidance
03.02.21
International Petroleum Corporation to Present at a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on February 9, 2021
03.02.21
International Petroleum Corporation to release 2020 Year-End Financial Results and to hold Capital Markets Day on February 9, 2021
03.02.21
International Petroleum Corporation to Present at a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on February 9, 2021
03.02.21
International Petroleum Corporation to release 2020 Year-End Financial Results and to hold Capital Markets Day on February 9, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.09.20
2
International Petroleum Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update