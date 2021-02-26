 

Ehave Inc. Reaches Milestone; Ketamine IV Therapy Provider KetaDASH to Launch Beta in Second Quarter 2021

KetaDASH plans to launch beta trial of its ketamine IV therapy using advanced vein technology.

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced plans to launch open testing of its KetaDASH ketamine IV therapy in the second quarter using advanced vein technology. KetaDASH is a personalized mental care platform designed to instantly connect patients with highly skilled nurses to provide ketamine therapy at home under expert supervision. The platform has been strategically designed as a smart and intuitive dashboard from where patients and their associated nurses can get detailed insight on treatments. KetaDASH will soon be available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Ehave has also secured an umbrella policy to cover liability and malpractice insurance on each home delivery service. Clinicians will only need to fulfill each order without need to add additional cost to their bottom line.

The KetaDASH platform allows licensed ketamine clinics and patients who have been prescribed ketamine by a physician to administer the treatment at home intravenously. This gives the clinic an opportunity to increase revenues by treating patients who are unable to come to their office. KetaDASH has also expanded the opportunity for the clinician to increase revenue by servicing all incoming orders with a full blanket of insurance coverage. This liability insurance will be provided by Ehave, so the servicing clinic will not have to add additional insurance coverage. Clinicians will also be provided the latest infrared technology to improve the efficacy of venous access, which is crucial in the industry.

As a means of to improving the efficacy of venous access, KetaDASH has signed an agreement with Vein-Eye Carry to use its infrared imaging technology. Everyday there are 30 million to 40 million vein punctures worldwide and approximately 3 million in the USA. Delays in treatment can occur in approximately 25 percent of all patients due to the inability to establish IV access, or "find a vein," as it is more commonly referred to. One in three attempts to establish IV access result in failure in adults, and one in two attempts fail in pediatrics. With critically ill patients the failure rate of vein punctures ranges from 10% to 40% where vein punctures are more difficult.

