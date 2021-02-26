 

AppSwarm to Provide Project Updates and Integrate CRM Customer Support Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 17:30  |  32   |   |   

Tulsa, OK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, to provide investor updates on their video conferencing and broadband projects.

The company announces plans to provide periodic project updates on our video conferencing and broadband initiatives through our key advisory firm Deep Sky Wireless.

Since the fourth quarter of 2020, Deep Sky Wireless has been instrumental in guiding us in the development of our technology plan and building value for our shareholders.

To receive investor updates on our projects, please register at https://www.deepskywireless.com/investors/

Establish Customer Support Operations

The Company will explore the deployment of CRM applications to manage interactions with customers and potential customers. A CRM system will help build customer relationships and streamline processes so we can increase sales, improve customer service, and seek to increase profitability.

The next step will be the appointment of a CRM Manager who will work with customer service, marketing staff, and operations to maintain a customer-focused attitude with a focus on activities that create lifetime customers.

Deep Sky Wireless is a division of AI Venturetech, a New York based AI research lab focused on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver data-related products and solutions that empower enterprise customers and partners through improving their business eﬃciency, enhancing their value and realizing their digital transformation. https://aiventuretech.com/    

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

For more information, follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AppSwarm to Provide Project Updates and Integrate CRM Customer Support Solutions Tulsa, OK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, to provide investor updates on their video conferencing and broadband projects. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
SwarmConnect Now Announces Live Streaming for its Video Conferencing Platform
10.02.21
AppSwarm Appointed Lead Project Manager for OrderNow Last-Mile Delivery Service in Canada
03.02.21
AppSwarm Announces Broadband Communication Initiative for Underserved Regions

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
2
SwarmConnect Launches Video Conferencing for Virtual Financial Advisors and Wall Street Firms