Travelex Issuerco Limited: Completion of £20 million funding raise

26 February 2021

Travelex announces completion of £20 million funding raise

Following the announcement made by Travelex Issuerco Limited on 8 February 2021, Travelex is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded the raising of £20 million of additional funding following the issuance of an additional number of new money notes (in a face value amount of £22.6 million) by the Company (the "Additional New Money Notes") and the connected issuance of ordinary shares in Travelex Topco Limited, which are stapled to the Additional New Money Notes. The Company has also now replaced Travelex Issuerco Limited as the issuer of all existing new money notes previously issued by Travelex Issuerco Limited.

The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes. An application will shortly be made for the Additional New Money Notes to be admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) and an announcement will be made once such admission has occurred.

Travelex

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

Lan.Tang@travelex.com

Press@travelex.com

