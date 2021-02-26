 

Logility Positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 18:00  |  62   |   |   

Logility, Inc., the leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced the company is positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.

According to Gartner, “Through 2023, demand for new functionality in supply chain management (SCM) business applications will be driven by the effects of changing business models triggered by digital transformation.”

From unforeseen risks to new opportunities, today’s digital supply chains accelerate decision making, quickly turning information into actionable insights. Leading companies around the world entrust the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform to deliver better business outcomes through a digital, sustainable supply chain that powers their resilient enterprise. Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics, and more profitably manage complex global supply chains.

“The past year illustrated how important the supply chain is to minimize risks and why CEOs must quickly pivot to overcome significant challenges to serve their customers’ changing needs,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Logility’s supply chain innovation and services turn these challenges into new opportunities to drive resilient, sustainable supply chains. We are proud to serve our great customers around the world and deliver the outcomes that move their businesses forward.”

To download your complimentary copy of the report, please visit: https://buzz.logility.com/acton/media/43254/2021scpmq.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Pia Orup Lund, 22nd February 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logility Positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Logility, Inc., the leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced the company is positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. According to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Workhorse Group Inc. and ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Breaking Alert: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Workhorse Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
American Software Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results
18.02.21
Live Webcast: Deliver Better Business Outcomes – Managing Demand Variability
17.02.21
American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend
02.02.21
American Software to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Preliminary Financial Results