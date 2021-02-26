Dorinda Henits Recognized in WBJ’s “Women Who Lead” Series

Since 2019, the Wichita Business Journal has honored women leaders and mentors across all industries who regularly and unselfishly help others with guidance and learning. Besides Major Companies, other award categories in the series have included Financial Services, Public Services, Technology, and Real Estate & Construction, among others.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, celebrates Dorinda Henits, Senior Vice President Product Strategy and Integration. Henits was selected for the Women Who Lead—Major Companies award by the Wichita Business Journal.

The whole CURO community is proud and elated that Henits was chosen for the award. “Dorinda is a role model for professionals,” said Vik Shah, Vice President for Human Resources. “Her passion for leadership and her commitment to high-quality Customer Service make her a strong and inspiring leader and innovator.”

During prosperous and challenging times alike, Henits leads with compassion. Consumers that find themselves in a frustrating financial situation often turn to a CURO brand for help. Henits works tirelessly to ensure the systems that assist Customers are transparent and easy to navigate.

As a mentorship advocate, Henits builds community by supporting the people around her. If someone is in need of help, she does everything she can to help out. Henits’ motto is “Find a way or make one,” and she is known for having all the answers.

With a 24/7 open-door policy and an unwavering passion for problem-solving, Henits has helped CURO navigate the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing resources, policies and processes to keep employees and customers safe. She was the leading advocate for implementing “Senior Days,” which set aside the first hour of specific days for Customers who are at higher risk of COVID-19 complications to be served safely and conveniently.

“We remind our Leaders to always Lead with Humility, to deflect personal praise onto other people, promote a spirit of gratitude, and move with purpose and passion while remaining approachable,” said Don Gayhardt, Chief Executive Officer. “Dorinda perfectly embodies all of these leadership values and more, and we are proud to celebrate her as a Woman Who Leads in the Wichita Business Journal.”

The Wichita Business Journal will profile honorees for the Women Who Lead—Major Companies award in their February 26 issue.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Avío Credit, Opt+ and Revolve Finance. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

