 

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 18:10  |  60   |   |   

On February 26, 2021, Tekla World Healthcare Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1167 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month to month because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized losses on sale of securities is $46,585,441 of which $57,287,486 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on February 26, 2021, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current
Distribution

Percentage
Breakdown of Current
Distribution

Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date1

Percentage Breakdown
of the Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0

%

$0.0000

0

%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.0000

0

%

$0.0000

0

%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution On February 26, 2021, Tekla World Healthcare Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1167 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Workhorse Group Inc. and ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Breaking Alert: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Workhorse Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:10 Uhr
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution
17.02.21
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Terms of Non-Transferable Rights Offering
16.02.21
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Distribution
16.02.21
Tekla Healthcare Investors Declares Distribution
09.02.21
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
09.02.21
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
29.01.21
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution
29.01.21
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution