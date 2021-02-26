 

Air Liquide Share Buyback

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 18:12  |  40   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The share purchase agreement signed by Air Liquide (Paris:Al) on February 11th 2021 with an investment service provider (see statement) has matured as of February 25th 2021.

Pursuant to this agreement and in the context of its Share Buyback Program, as authorized by the Combined Shareholders Meeting of May 5th, 2020, the Company repurchased 310,000 Air Liquide shares (representing 0.1% of the share capital of the Group as of December 31st 2020) leading to a final total purchase amount of 40,544,838.00 €. The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement shall be affected to the implementation of performance share plans or employee share ownership transactions of the Company.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

