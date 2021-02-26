Full-year organic growth makes further headway





Consolidated sales increase 1.5% to €3,455.8 million in 2020



Organic sales growth accelerates to 2.8% 1 for the full year Strong momentum reported in new territories, with sales up 11.8% organically Global (mature) markets prove resilient, with sales up 1.1% organically



Fourth quarter sales total €862.2 million, up 1.6% organically

Amounts are expressed in millions of euros and rounded off to the nearest million. Ratios and variances are calculated based on underlying amounts, not rounded off amounts.

In a year marked by an unprecedented health and economic crisis, Bel in 2020 generated consolidated sales of €3,455.8 million, up 1.5% on a published basis versus 2019. Organic sales growth advanced 2.8% for the year. Excluding Iran hyperinflation retreatment, organic sales growth totaled 3.2%. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations had a negative impact of -1.7% (€58.7 million).

The 2020 increase in organic sales growth was fueled by the positive momentum of Bel's core brands, in particular Boursin, Kiri, Leerdammer, and GoGo squeeZ in all company markets. The year was also marked by resumed growth at Bel France, Bel US, and The Laughing Cow brand, and MOM's continued positive trajectory. Lastly, sales of industrial and unbranded products declined 5%, compared to the prior year, as a result of lower prices for cream.

In Q4, consolidated sales totaled €862.2 million, down 1.9% versus the prior-year period. The decline stemmed from a negative -4.5% forex impact triggered primarily by the appreciation of the euro against the U.S. dollar and organic sales growth of 1.6%. Bel demonstrated strong resilience in a complicated environment during the year and reported continued organic growth in both its operating segments. Market contraction in North Africa and the Middle East was offset by strong growth in North American and European markets, which were buoyed by successful sales and marketing strategies deployed locally and MOM's performance. In particular, Mini Babybel resumed growth on the success of a new promotional campaign conducted in July and August 2020.